Created by Steve Lightfoot, ‘Behind Her Eyes’ is a psychological thriller that is based on Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name. The series follows single mother Louise, who gets a part-time job in a psychiatrist’s office to support her family. Ever since her husband left, the responsibility of her child is on her shoulders alone. While working, Louise begins an affair with David, her new boss. Her life takes an unexpected and dark turn when she becomes friends with David’s wife, Adele. Louise’s unusual love triangle soon turns into a tale of betrayal, dark secrets, and shocking revelations.

As the story progresses, the viewers gradually get familiar with the backstories of the main characters. The peculiarities of their twisted bonds are impossible to understand and appreciate in the initial episodes. What appears simplistic and straightforward at first becomes strange and inexplicably dark. Over the course of its six episodes, ‘Behind Her Eyes’ reveals several sinister and unexpected mysteries that can get anyone hooked. If you are also intrigued by ‘Behind Her Eyes’ and want to know where it is filmed, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

Behind Her Eyes Filming Locations

‘Behind Her Eyes’ was filmed in the United Kingdom. This island nation in northwestern Europe has been the key location for the production of some of the most commercially successful films and shows ever made. ‘James Bond’ and ‘Harry Potter,’ which are two of the highest-grossing film franchises, were also shot in the United Kingdom. We dug a little deeper and found out further details on the specific filming locations of ‘Behind Her Eyes.’

London, United Kingdom

‘Behind Her Eyes’ is filmed in London in addition to other locations in the United Kingdom. The city is a globally influential center of culture and traditions. Several important scenes in some of the most iconic films like ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’, ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ were shot in the city. As one of the financial centers of the world, the global impact of London on arts, fashion, and commerce, cannot be overstated. However, the show was not filmed entirely in London; there was also another filming location.

Scotland, United Kingdom

Apart from London, ‘Behind Her Eyes’ was also filmed at various locations in Scotland. The country is a part of the United Kingdom. Sharing a 154 km border with England, Scotland is famous for its scotch whisky, castles, mountains, ancient monuments, kilt, and bagpipes. Although it is not as popular as London for filming, it has served as the shooting location for several well-known TV shows and movies. The long and impressive list includes ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Outlaw King,’ ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ ‘The Crown,’ etc.

Read More: What Is Behind Her Eyes Based On?