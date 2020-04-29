‘Betty’ is a groundbreaking show by HBO, which serves as a reimagining of ‘Skate Kitchen.’ The comedy features a bunch of girls who are passionate about skateboarding and revolves around their trials and tribulations in a male-dominated skating culture of New York City.

The series’ characters prove to be a rather diverse bunch, lending the series an extremely progressive and inclusive feel. There is Janay (Ardelia Lovelace), who is loyal and opinionated but often held back by her own stubbornness and strong-willed nature. Honeybear (Kabrina “Moonbear” Adams), on the other hand, is depicted to be a “quiet storm,” who uses her vibrant fashion style as a defense mechanism for her emotional problems.

Kirt (Nina Moran) is someone who is kiddish at heart, despite having grown up to look like an adult woman. Her careless attitude is what makes her the funniest person in the group. Indigo (Ajani Russell), on the other hand, looks like someone who dropped out of art school but is a street-smart hustler on the inside. Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) is the awkward member of the group who wants to be perceived as “cool” by the skater boys.

Betty Filming Locations

As mentioned earlier, HBO’s ‘Betty’ sees its characters attempt to carve out a space for themselves in the male-dominated skating world of New York City. Hence, New York City serves to be integral to the story of ‘Betty.’ It is inseparable from the show’s premise and functions as another character on the show. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder whether the show is actually filmed in New York City.

New York City, New York

Yes, ‘Betty’ was actually filmed in New York City. After all, this is where the show is set, and it is the Big Apple’s skater culture that the show portrays. There was absolutely no way that the series could have been shot anywhere else and portrayed NYC’s skating world authentically. However, information regarding the specific filming locations of ‘Betty’ has been scarce. Hence, we cannot tell you with absolute certainty which specific places in New York City the show was filmed in. If you are a New York City resident and can spot a location on the show, feel free to shoot us an email.

New York City has a vibrant skating culture with multiple prominent skateparks like the LES Skatepark, Astoria Skate Plaza, Cooper Park, and Highbridge Skatepark amongst several others. Have a look at the ‘Skate Kitchen’ and ‘Betty’ girls hanging out in New York (not during the filming of ‘Betty’).

