‘Call Me Kat’ is a sitcom based on the British comedy series ‘Miranda’ (2009-2015). Developed by Darlene Hunt and Jim Parsons of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame, the show stars Mayim Bialik as the titular character. Kat is an independent woman who decides to open a cat cafe after leaving a teaching position at the University of Louisville. Despite not having everything in life, Kat is content and happy, a fact contested by her mother. When her old friend, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), comes back into her life, things start to get a little more complicated than they seem. The show also features Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Gant in pivotal roles. ‘Call Me Kat’ premieres on January 3, 2021, on Fox. With a new show in the new year, we got curious to know more about its filming locations. Here’s what we found out!!

Call Me Kat Filming Locations

Jointly produced by Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions, Jim Parson’s That’s Wonderful Productions, BBC Studios, Fox Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television, ‘Call Me Kat’ is set in Louisville, Kentucky. The show was shot in a production house in Los Angeles, where the production crew recreated Louisville’s images on the sets. Darlene Hunt, the showrunner, is a Kentucky native and hence decided to set the show in those surroundings. Mayim Bialik traveled to Louisville to absorb the social and cultural elements and approved of the setting subsequently.

Los Angeles, California

The filming started during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the actors, the production crew had to follow rigorous protocols to commence the process. The details are evident from Mayim Bialik’s youtube channel.

Amy Hubbs, a co-executive producer on the show, also belongs from Kentucky. In an interview with the Louisville Courier Journal, she said, “So when I heard there was a mainstream television show set in Louisville with the main character coming from a place of positivity, I thought ‘how can I not work on that show?” Being a multi-camera setup sitcom and owing to the pandemic restrictions, the creators and writers filmed the series in Los Angeles. The space provided by the production house enabled the art department to recreate Louisville with added details. Several props used for the home decor in the series were brought from the Universities at Kentucky and Louisville. The little details were decided meticulously so that the show felt original despite being an adaptation of a European show. The Los Angeles soundstage artifice provided the tools to create a verisimilitude showcasing life in Louisville, Kentucky.

