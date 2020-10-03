Lifetime’s collection of thrillers has grown a lot over the recent years, and the movie ‘Cheer Squad Secrets’ only continues this trend forward. It is the story of Amelie, who wants to become the captain of her cheer squad. Her mother, Kelly, helps her in this endeavor. But soon, she finds that her daughter is taking mysterious supplements seemingly given to her by Coach Nina. Kelly investigates the matter, but she soon realizes the conspirator will stop at nothing, not even murder, to cover their tracks up.

Cheer Squad Secrets Filming Locations

The movie was actually shot in Vancouver. According to the Instagram profile of the director, David Langlois, the movie was initially called ‘Killer Cheerleader.’ However, it is unknown as to why the name of the production was changed. In either case, here is what we know about the filming process of the movie.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The Canadian city has become a favorite destination for filmmakers as the government offers some rather lucrative tax incentives. This gives production companies two benefits. The first is that they get to shoot in a beautiful location, and the second is that they get more bang for their buck. It is no wonder then that the cast and crew of ‘Cheer Squad Secrets’ headed to Vancouver for filming.

The school used for filming is Brookswood Secondary School, and it is situated in Langley, British Columbia. Its exact address is 20902 37a Ave, Langley City. In fact, the director uploaded a few behind the scene photos on his Instagram profile, and in one, we see that a crane was used during the shoot. Interestingly, however, Langley is actually seen as the equestrian capital of Canada, and the Fort Langley National Historic Site is also referred to as the birthplace of British Columbia. What an interesting locality to choose for filming!

Cheer Squad Secrets Cast

The film is primarily about a mother’s instinct to protect her child from harm. Well, the role of Kelly is brought to life by Margaret Anne Florence. You must have seen her in films like ‘The Mighty Macs’ or ‘My Super Ex-Girlfriend.’ Apart from this, she also makes guest appearances in many TV shows such as ’30 Rock,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ and ‘White Collar.’ The South Carolina native attended the College of Charleston and attained a B.A. in Music/Classical Voice. Then, she went to New York University, where she only furthered her talents by pursuing a Masters in Music Theatre Performance. She has been married to Peter Siachos since 2005.

Up next, let us discuss the actress who plays Amelie— Karis Cameron. She is a Canadian and also does modeling occasionally, according to her Instagram bio. Furthermore, she is known for her work in ‘Open Heart,’ ‘R.L. Stine’s The Haunting House,’ and ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered.’

Anita Brown takes on the role of Coach Nina, who is apparently responsible for giving Amelie the supplements in the first place. You may recognize her from her work in ‘The A-Team,’ ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ and ‘Star Trek Beyond.’ Her most recent roles include that of Alana Thompson on the TV series called ‘Tribal.’

