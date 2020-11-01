‘Christmas with a Prince’ follows Dr. Tasha Mason (Kaitlyn Leeb), a pediatric specialist, who wants to ensure that the children at the hospital in her care have a good Christmas. When Prince Alexander (Nick Hounslow), an old crush from her school days, is admitted for a broken leg, she is not happy to have him take her attention away from the children. While she tries to find a balance between personal and professional, she realizes that Alexander is not the arrogant and spoiled person she once knew and can’t help but fall for him.

The film is based on a Harlequin novel by Sarah Morgan and is directed by Justin G. Dyck. Other notable actors that feature in the film are Charles Shaughnessy, Melinda Shankar, Josh Dean, Liam MacDonald, and Lanette Ware. Set against the backdrop of Christmas, we wanted to know where the film was shot, and this is what we found!

Christmas with a Prince Filming Locations

Christmas is around the corner as Dr. Tasha Mason spends time with the children at the hospital. Nearby, Prince Alexander gets into a skiing accident and breaks his leg; this hospital is his best chance to heal. We were curious to know where the skiing resort could be and the hospital, which is the setting for the film, so we dug further, and here is what we know.

Ontario

‘Christmas with a Prince’ is produced by Brain Power Studios. We believe that the filming took place here, along with some outdoor scenes in and around Barrie, Ontario. A big part of the film is set inside the hospital.

With a wide range of facilities that the studios provide, it makes a convenient choice for filming in Ontario. The studios include multiple properties that allow filmmakers to choose from a range of outdoor and indoor settings throughout the year. A 7000 square feet studio space in Barrie provides flexible options for filming interiors, a horse farm in Whitchurch-Stouffville makes for beautiful open spaces on-screen, and Brain Power Studios also has a standing set in the town of Newmarket.

There are several skiing resorts in the vicinity that attract tourists from all over the world. The film uses the beauty of the place to its advantage as we can see in the skiing sequence when Alexander breaks his leg. Some of the famous resorts in the area are Snow Valley Ski Resort, Mount St. Louis Moonstone, Horseshoe Resort, and Friday Harbour Resort.

Read More: Best Christmas Movies