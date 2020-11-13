‘Come Away’ is the first live-action project of veteran animated filmmaker Brenda Chapman (‘The Prince of Egypt’). Starring Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo, Anna Chancellor, Clarke Peters, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Michael Caine, the film reimagines two of the world’s most well-known literary characters, Alice from Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ and Peter Pan from J.M. Barrie, as siblings desperately hoping that they can help their grieving parents deal with the loss of their eldest child.

Australian cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin served as the Director of Photography on the project. Following its release in 2020, the film received positive reviews, with critics especially praising the performances of the main cast members and its production design. Here is everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘Come Away!’

Come Away Filming Locations

The fantasy film is set in a time when Alice is yet to go to Wonderland, and Peter is yet to transform into Pan. Both the siblings try their best to help their parents cope with the loss of their oldest brother. However, soon enough, they are faced with a choice between family and imagination. Principal photography for ‘Come Away’ began in the U.K. in August 2018 and concluded two months later in October in Los Angeles, California. Some of the filming locations in the U.K. are Shad Thames, Windsor Great Park, Pinewood Studios, and Shepperton Studios.

London, England

In London, the production crew focused on filming in the historic riverside street known as Shad Thames. The team transformed what was used to be the largest warehouse complex in London into a market from the Victorian era.

Windsor Great Park, Windsor

Located on the border of Berkshire and Surrey, the park has served as the private hunting ground for members of the House of Windsor. Unlike most of the other royal parks that are overseen by The Royal Parks Limited, Windsor is run by the Crown Estate. During the filming, scenes were shot in the South Forest and surrounding areas of Johnson’s Pond.

Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire

Several scenes of ‘Come Away’ were filmed in Pinewood Studios, located in the hamlet of Iver Heath in Buckinghamshire. In the past, films like ‘The Informer’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalkers’ have been shot there.

Shepperton Studios, Surrey

Shepperton Studios in Shepperton, Surrey, also hosted the cast and crew of ‘Come Away’. Some of the films that have been previously shot there are ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘1917’.

Los Angeles, California

In early October 2018, the production team went back to Los Angeles to shoot the last few scenes of the film. In this above post, Oyelowo is announcing that the filming has concluded.

Read More: Best Fantasy Films of All Time