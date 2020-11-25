‘Fatman’ is a dark comedy action thriller that revolves around an unconventional Santa Claus, who goes by the name Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson). While his business is falling apart, Chris must face some of the enemies he has had made along the way. Directed and written by brothers Eshom and Ian Nelms, ‘Fatman’ released on November 13, 2020. Most of the action in the film precipitates in the fictional town of North Peak, Alaska. We got curious to know where it was filmed so we dug further and here’s everything we found!

Fatman Filming Locations

The movie was shot in different parts of Ontario and Vermont. Fortunately, filming of ‘Fatman’ wrapped up in February 2020 before the pandemic hit the world. Let us take you through the details of the places where the movie was filmed.

Mississippi Mills, Ontario

‘Fatman’ was mostly filmed in the Canadian province of Ontario, including parts of Mississippi Mills, Ottawa, and Chesterville. The town of Mississippi Mills is part of Lanark County in eastern Ontario and was created in 1998 by merging the townships of Almonte, Pakenham, and Ramsay. Mississippi Mills partially lies in the National Capital Region of Canada.

The Five Span Bridge in Pakenham was one of the chosen locations for filming and is also considered one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County. Filming was also carried out at Carbine Road and the Mount Pakenham ski resort. Traffic was very briefly affected on the Ski Hill Road, which was required for filming purposes. Sequences filmed in Almonte include the historic Pinehurst Manor and the Almonte Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

Ottawa, Ontario

Located in West Carleton-March Ward in Ottawa, a compact rural community named Carp, served as the filming site for several scenes in the film. In the movie, Hitman Jonathan Miller/Skinny Man (Walton Goggins) receives a call outside of a building, which is the Diefenbunker Museum. One of Carp’s main attractions, the Cold War Museum used to be an underground bunker to protect government officials in case of a nuclear attack.

The facility was used to shoot indoor and outdoor sequences, which even saw it transforming into a shooting range for ‘Fatman.’

Carleton Place, Ontario

Carleton Place is a town that is about 29 miles from Ottawa. Some of the local businesses feature in the film including Waterfront Gastropub, Keill & Associates of IPC Securities Corp, and Baitcasters.

Chesterville, Ontario

Another filming location is the former Nestle plant, located on 171 Main Street North in Chesterville. The property that used to be Nestle’s instant coffee factory now belongs to the IDP Group, who have years of experience in modular construction, logistics, and warehousing.

Rutland, Vermont

Rutland is a city with a charming small-town vibe, known for the world’s largest marble business. A few of the scenes were also filmed in the city. Rutland boasts multiple outdoor experiences, including water skiing and the upcoming art culture. Multiple productions have been filmed here, some of which are ‘American Gun,’ ‘Zombie Town,’ ‘Landslide,’ and ‘Limbus.’

