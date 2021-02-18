Created by Matt Wolpert, Ronald D. Moore, and Ben Nedivi, ‘For All Mankind’ is a sci-fi drama series that explores the possibilities of the global space race if Soviets were able to reach the Moon before America. When Alexei Leonov, a Soviet cosmonaut, successfully lands on the moon, it sends shockwaves around the world. The event has far-reaching implications as it devastates the confidence of people working for the space mission at NASA. Quite paradoxically, it also eventually leads to the increase in American efforts to overtake the Soviets.

Since the Soviets focus not only on the technical aspects but also the political ones by giving women more opportunities, America has to follow suit. As the space race continues, both Soviets and Americans increase their efforts to come out on top. It culminates into decades of competition and challenges that revolve around humanity’s most ambitious goals. If you have been mesmerized by the spectacular visuals in the series and are wondering where they might have been shot, we have got you covered.

For All Mankind Season 2 Filming Locations

‘For All Mankind’ season 2 was filmed entirely in the state of California. The western US state is well-known around the world as the global trendsetter in entertainment, fashion, popular culture, economics, and politics. It has a diverse terrain that includes everything from forests, deserts, mountains to cliff-lined beaches. It is therefore not surprising that it is such a sought-after filming location. Season 1 of the show was filmed in Los Angeles. We dug a little deeper to get more details about the specific filming locations of ‘For All Mankind’ season 2, and here’s what we found out.

Sony Pictures Studios, California

The well-known movie and TV studio, Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, California was used for the filming of the entire show. The history of the Culver is soaked in the filmmaking industry and it used to be the center of TV and movie production in the 1920s. Several well-known movies and TV shows have been filmed in the city. Sony Pictures Studios has been a key location in the city when it comes to movie and TV production. Popular films and TV shows like ‘Interstellar‘, ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Euphoria’, The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Iron Man 2’ and many others have filmed there. The senior visual effects supervisor, Jay Redd posted a photo on Instagram from the sets of ‘For All Mankind’ season 2.

The production was done in a controlled environment of Sony Pictures Studios since filming was quite challenging especially for the no atmosphere environment of Moon. There was also the problem of lighting the Moon’s surface with a single-source light but the team had to deal with dust that’s just there in the atmosphere. So, removing every sign of atmosphere was a big headache for the production. The lack of gravity was another obstacle. The actors were shot at a slightly higher speed at 32 frames per second to give the best low gravity shot.

