Inspired by ‘Slut: The Play’ by Katie Cappiello, ‘Grand Army’ is a Netflix young-adult web series set in the fictional eponymous high school in Brooklyn, New York, and revolves around the relationships, heartbreaks, aspirations, traumas, and camaraderie of its students. The show primarily focuses on five individuals – Stuyvesant Town resident Joey Del Marco (Odessa A’zion), East New York’s Dominique “Dom” Pierre (Odley Jean), Jackson Heights’ Siddhartha “Sid” Pakam (Amir Bageria), Spanish Harlem’s Jayson Jackson (Maliq Johnson), and Upper West Side’s Leila Kwan Zimmer (Amalia Yoo).

Following its premiere, the show has garnered considerable praise for its convincing and empathetic portrayal of adolescence in the 21st century. If you are curious about whether the series was filmed on location in Brooklyn, this is the article for you.

Grand Army Filming Locations

Although the school in the show is fictional, it is named after the historic Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. The show’s characters hail from a myriad of racial and financial backgrounds, underscoring the melting pot that New York City is. ‘Grand Army’ celebrates New York’s native culture, from jazz to rap to the theater, but is not afraid to point out the great city’s shortcomings. Principal photography for ‘Grand Army’ took place in Toronto in Ontario, Canada, between May 29, 2019, and September 29, 2019. Several scenes were filmed on location in New York City as well.

Toronto, Ontario

The production team transformed parts of Toronto to make it look like New York. In an interview, A’zion spoke about her time there. “I got to know Canada pretty well,” she stated. “I really, really like Toronto. I got this bike at Kensington market, this little red bike that I would drive around all the time. And it was only 30 bucks… though it was eventually stolen.” With several members of the main cast being Canadian, she had an easy time navigating through the city.

What's filming in Toronto? Netflix series "Grand Army". Toronto streets are transformed into New York City, even with snow, on this 23 degree c day! On George Street by George Brown College. @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/DJgxN17bSj — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) September 25, 2019

New York City, New York

When the production came to New York, it was A’zion’s turn to play the host. “I love shooting in New York because I have so many friends [there] that I would just be like, ‘Yo, pull up to set. This is where we’re filming today. Don’t tell anyone’” she explained. “There’s one scene where we’re walking to the party, and we shot that outside at five in the morning, so I had three of my homies come visit the set.”

