‘Half Brothers’ is a comedy-drama film that follows the story of two half brothers who find themselves forced to go on a road trip that leads to some unexpected adventures. Renato is an aviation executive hailing from rural Mexico who never saw his father again after his father traveled to the USA to earn money when Renato was a boy. About to get married in a week, Renato learns that his father is on his deathbed in Chicago and wants to see him one last time. Upon reluctant arrival in Chicago, Renato finds out that his father remarried and has another son, his wacky half brother, Asher.

As a dying wish, Renato’s father sends his sons on a road trip that’s filled with clues about his past as a Mexican immigrant and why he could never go back to his family. The movie is a heartwarming, funny, and touching narrative about straight-laced Renato and goofy Asher bonding in newfound brotherhood while on a road trip of a lifetime. Curious to know where ‘Half Brothers’ was filmed? Here are all the details you need.

Half Brothers Filming Locations

‘Half Brothers’ was filmed entirely on location in New Mexico. Principal photography commenced in July 2019 and wrapped up in August 2019. The movie took about two months to finish filming. Here are more details about the specific filming locations.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, the largest city in the state of New Mexico, served as the main filming location for ‘Half Brothers.’ Outdoor scenes were mostly filmed in and around Duke City. Albuquerque is also known as the filming location for ‘Breaking Bad’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Avengers‘, ‘No Country For Old Men‘, and ‘We’re The Millers’, among others. Here are some behind-the-scenes pictures shared by the lead cast members of the film!

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Of course, a road trip movie needs to be filmed in several locations. One of the prominent locations used for filming ‘Half Brothers’ is Santa Fe, New Mexico’s capital city. Neo-westerns like ‘Godless’ and ‘The Magnificent Seven’ have also been shot in Santa Fe. Filming for ‘Half Brothers’ took place in the area surrounding Bonanza Hill in Santa Fe. Below is a photo from the film’s set, shared by actor Luis Gerardo Méndez on his Instagram account.

Hatch, New Mexico

Filming also took place in the rural village of Hatch, in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. This was also the location where the 1974 movie ‘Truck Stop Women’ was filmed. Other places (minor locations) where a few scenes of the movie ‘Half Brothers’ were also filmed are Cedar Crest in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and the village of Los Lunas in Valencia County, New Mexico.

