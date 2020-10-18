Duwayne Dunham’s Disney Channel classic ‘Halloweentown’ follows the story of the Piper children as they learn that their mother and grandmother are both secretly witches and discover their own magical powers. Marnie, Dylan, and Sophie never get to celebrate Halloween like the other kids because their mother Gwen won’t allow it. The kids fail to understand why their mom is so against Halloween. When their Grandma Aggie arrives, she tells them stories about a spooky land called Halloweentown where mystical and magical creatures all live together in peace. One night, Marnie overhears her mother and grandmother arguing about Marnie being raised as a normal human as opposed to a witch.

When Grandma Aggie leaves for her home, of course, the kids all follow her sneakily and enter the real Halloweentown. There are vampires, witches, and monsters who keep disappearing from Halloweentown, leading Aggie to believe that something spooky is afoot. When Gwen realizes her kids are all gone, she follows them all to Halloweentown. Together, Aggie, Gwen, and the kids discover the evil plot of a fearsome villain and use their magical powers to defeat him.

This 1998 classic stars Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, and Judith Hoag in leading roles. It’s always a great watch, all good fun, especially around Halloween, especially if you have kids. Curious to know where ‘Halloweentown’ was filmed? We’ll tell you!

Halloweentown Filming Locations

‘Halloweentown’ was in parts filmed on sets constructed on sound stages, but most scenes were shot on location as well in the state of Oregon. Here are the specific locations where ‘Halloweentown’ was filmed.

St. Helens, Oregon

St. Helens served as one of the major filming locations for ‘Halloweentown’. Another famous movie to be filmed in this town is the enduring teen romance between an immortal vampire and his human muse, ‘Twilight’.

Beaverton, Oregon

Some scenes of ‘Halloweentown’ were also filmed in the city of Beaverton in Oregon. A lot of films have been shot in Beaverton, most famously (apart from ‘Halloweentown’) Sean Penn’s ‘Into The Wild’.

Portland, Oregon

Grandma Aggie’s home in Halloweentown was filmed in the city of Portland. The exact location where this movie was filmed is 3814 SE Martins St, Portland, Oregon. Portland has also been the chief filming location for several other films and TV shows, ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ and ‘Wild’ among them.

Scappoose, Oregon

The Cromwell House (where Gwen and the kids live in the mortal realm) is in Scappoose and filming took place at 33244 Southwest Sequoia Street, Scappoose, Oregon.

