Directed by Remi Weekes, Netflix’s ‘His House’ is a horror-drama film that perfectly melds classic horror motifs with prevalent real-life issues like the refugee crisis, PTSD, and survivor’s Guilt. It tells the story of a South Sudanese couple, Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), who decide to immigrate to England after witnessing the absolute devastation that infighting has brought to their native country. After they spend some time in a detention camp, they are allowed to reside in the UK as asylum seekers. They are explicitly instructed to follow certain rules. If they don’t, the British authorities warned, they will be immediately sent back. They are allocated £74 a week and told not to get a job of their own. They are also given an old and decrepit house to live in.

Despite the precariousness of their situation, Bol and Rial are happy and try to make the best of their situation. However, they discover that because of Bol’s certain actions when they were still in Africa, an evil entity has followed them to England and now is inhabiting the same house as them. The setting of ‘His House’ is quite expansive, stretching from South Sudan to England. Let us see whether Weekes and his crew filmed the project on location or elsewhere.

His House Filming Locations

‘His House’ premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before it became available for streaming on Netflix during that year’s Halloween season. Weekes and his cinematographer Jo Willems partially filmed the movie in London, England. They also took the cast and crew to Morocco to film the scenes that are supposed to take place in South Sudan.

London, England

With its famous skyline and numerous historic buildings, London has always been an important filming location. Weekes, who is a Britisher, used the West London Film Studios to shoot a significant portion of the film. Located at Springfield Rd, Hayes UB4 0RG, WLFS started operating in 2014 and has since become one of the busiest studios in London. It has previously hosted the production teams of projects like ‘The Mercy’, ‘The Aeronauts’, ‘Black Mirror’, and ‘Episodes’.

Morocco

The North African country of Morocco is one of the most popular filming locations for international projects in Africa. It has a friendly political climate that allows even the films with sensitive topics to be shot there. Morocco’s landscape, culture, and demography are so rich and diverse that it can pass off as any middle-eastern or other African country. In recent years, a vibrant entertainment scene has developed there. This allows projects from Hollywood and other parts of the world access to a well-trained but cheaper workforce. Some of the best-known projects that have been filmed here are ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Aquaman’, and ‘Inception’.

