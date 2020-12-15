Directed by Brad Peyton and written by Ronnie Christensen, ‘Incarnate’ is a supernatural horror film that tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who is possessed by a demon. To get rid of the demon from the boy, a Vatican representative summons a scientist, who has the ability to tap into the subconscious minds of a possessed person. The scientist, who uses a wheelchair, enters the boy’s unconscious mind with a hidden motive and confronts the powerful demon.

Co-produced by Jason Blum under his banner Blumhouse Productions, the film has some incredible performances by the cast, but it met with mostly negative reviews from critics. It stars Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, Keir O’Donnell, and Matt Nable in pivotal roles. If you are wondering where this horror movie was filmed, here is everything you need to know.

Incarnate Filming Locations

The principal photography of ‘Incarnate’ started in November 2013 and was reportedly wrapped around a month later. Let’s look into the details of the filming location.

Los Angeles, California

Peyton and cinematographer Dana Gonzales shot ‘Incarnate’ extensively in Los Angeles, California, on a tight budget. Peyton had said that it was difficult to make the film on a limited budget as the scope of the story demanded more. Los Angeles, also known as L.A., is the second most populous city in the United States and is the film industry capital of America.

It is also a very popular tourist spot with some landmark locations that give a character to the city. Some of the popular attractions in the city are Griffith Park, Disneyland Park, Universal Studios, and Venice Beach, among others. Peyton shared a behind the scenes picture from the shoot on his Instagram profile, with Aaron Eckhart and the crew members in it. Check it out below!

Several films and television shows have been shot in Los Angeles for a long time. Some of the major ones include ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and ‘Insidious: Chapter 2.’

