Netflix’s new Spanish crime thriller ‘La Corazonada’ (‘Intuition’ in English) is based on the novel “La virgen en tus ojos” by Florencia Etcheves. The film centers around Manuela ‘Pipa’ Pelari who starts her career as an officer after graduating from the police academy. She joins forces with Francisco Juanez, a controversial homicide detective, and they together try to solve the mystery behind the murder of a 19-year-old girl whose prime suspect is surprisingly no one but her own best friend.
Pretty much like all the other Spanish movies of the crime genre, ‘La Corazonada’ has an intriguing premise that has twists and turns throughout its runtime. Apart from that, it also boasts a good production value and even its whole Argentine setup very well befit its dark themes. So if you’ve already watched it and you’re wondering where its filming took place, here’s everything you need to know.
La Corazonada Filming Locations
Produced by FAM Contenidos, an Argentina-based production company, ‘La Corazonada’ is Netflix’s first Argentine original film. The film has been directed Alejandro Montiel and its cast includes some well-known actors from Argentina: Rafael Ferro, Maite Lanata, Juan Guilera, Abel Ayala, Sebastián Mogordoy, Delfina Chaves and Marita Ballesteros, among others. Since its Argentina’s first Netflix original, its entire filming took place in the populous Argentine province of Buenos Aires.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is the capital city of Argentina and is known to be among the most populous cities in Latin America. The grandiose city is known for its vibrant cosmopolitan vibe, and based on its appearance, it is often compared with European nations. The colonial architecture of Buenos Aires makes it the perfect filming location and that’s one big reason why several well-known films like ‘The Motorcycle Diaries‘, ‘Seven Years in Tibet’, and ‘Focus’ have been filmed here. Not too many details regarding the filming of the movie have been revealed by its filmmakers. However, since the inception of its filming, its cast and crew have kept fans updated about it through their respective social media accounts. Here’s a snap from the sets of the film in Buenos Aires:
Here are a few more stills featuring Luisana Lopilato and Joaquín Furriel, who are the two leading stars of the movie:
Acá estábamos con la genia de @luisanalopilato terminando de filmar #lacorazonada . Del otro lado sólo una parte del gran y maravilloso equipo que trabajó para la Peli. Ojalá pronto volvamos a hacer lo que tanto nos gusta ,mientras tanto este Jueves 28 se estrena #lacorazonada :primera película Argentina original de @netflix! No se la pierdan. @mili_roque_pitt @floetcheves @cindyteperman @alejandrocacetta Fernando Blanco Dirigidos por #alejandromontiel
¿Te gusta la dupla? @luisanalopilato y @joacofurriel iniciaron el rodaje de #LaCorazonada, nuevo filme de Netflix 🎥 El rodaje de La corazonada, nuevo filme generado por Netflix que bajo la dirección de Alejandro Montiel cuenta con protagónicos de Luisana Lopilato y Joaquín Furriel, se inició hoy en Buenos Aires.
Here’s an entire album that features several images from the sets of the movie:
Recuerdos de rodaje. Es nostalgia pura y amor x nuestro trabajo. Ojalá pronto volvamos a poder filmar todos. Gracias @montiel7599 y gracias amigos ❤️ @floetcheves @joacofurriel @luisanalopilato @fblancopk @alejandrocacetta @juanchopelosi @cindyteperman. #lacorazonada x @netflixlat el 28 de mayo.
The video below is geo-tagged as “Kika Club” which suggests that a few scenes of the movie were also filmed there.
Transporte CITO, a logistics company involved with the movie, also posted the picture of a clapperboard from the movie’s sets. Check it out below:
#LaCorazonada Una más… gracias por la confianza! TRANSPORTE CITO • • • Fletes – Traslados – Logística Servicio Particular y Empresarial • • • #CITO #traslados #transporte #fletes #miniflete #logística #transporteseguro #trasladoaeropuerto #despachos #entregas #repartos #autodeproduccion #produccion #cine #publicidad #filmacion
Here’s another cast member with the clapperboard:
Es imposible dice la mayoría de las personas, más aún siendo de una ciudad pequeña del interior. Desde chiquito siempre tape todo esos comentarios por un “yo puedo”, no importaba cuánto iba a costar o cuánto tiempo me iba a llevar pero siempre supe que algún día lo iba a lograr. Hoy por fin con mucha alegría les cuento que finalicé el rodaje de mi primera película, y no solo es mi debut en cine sino que además es en una de las mayores plataformas de la actualidad, con una superproducción y un gran elenco. Estoy infinitamente agradecido con todas las personas que siempre confiaron y apostaron en que podía enfrentar este desafío. Muchas gracias a @inipablook por la oportunidad y gracias a todos los que me ayudaron en este proyecto. Nos vemos en “La Corazonada” por Netflix 2020. 💕🥳. #LaCorazonada #Netflix
Here’s another visual of the movie from Kika Club:
