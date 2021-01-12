Directed by Robert Luketic, ‘Killers’ is an action-comedy starring Katherine Heigl and Ashton Kutcher. The film revolves around a woman named Jen Kornfeldt (Heigl), who travels to Nice, France, after her breakup. She meets Spencer Aimes (Kutcher) in Nice, and the two share a good bond with each other. It is revealed that Spencer is actually a professional assassin, who later quits his life of contract killing against the wishes of his boss. Spencer and Jen’s bond slowly blossoms into love, and they eventually settle down in married life.

Spencer’s past profession comes back to haunt him as he is assigned a contract killing by his former boss. Jen tries to surprise him with tickets to Nice, but he is visibly distracted by his situation and the memories that Nice holds for him. Jen’s father also grows suspicious of him. Spencer tries to deal with his situation and finds himself at odds with his past and present. Meanwhile, Jen has to deal with this newfound truth of her husband being an assassin, which is a difficult task, to say the least. Driven by a twist ending, ‘Killers’ fabulous locations and action scenes got us curious about its filming sites. Here’s what we found!

Killers Filming Locations

‘Killers’ filming began in 2009 at Douglasville, Georgia, and Villefranche-sur-Mer, a commune on the French Riviera, used for shooting the scenes set in Nice. Parts of the filming process was completed at the Riverwood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Villefranche-sur-Mer, France

Located to the east of Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer is the French commune where most of the scenes depicting Nice was filmed. The port of Villefranche-sur-Mer also features in the film. Apart from the Mediterranean region’s pristine locations, certain localities of the area were also used for filming. The French Hotel where Jen and Spencer spend some good time was filmed at the Hôtel du Cap, Antibes, Alpes-Maritimes, France.

Georgia

The filming locations of ‘Killers’ showcases some of the most beautiful sceneries of Douglasville and Atlanta. The suburban area of the Tributary Community neighborhood in Douglas County, near Sweetwater Creek State Park, was used by director Robert Luketic to portray Jen and Spencer’s lives. Some additional street scenes were filmed in Woodstock and Marietta in Georgia. Apart from on-location filming, a major portion of the film was filmed at the Riverwood Studio (now, Raleigh Studio) located in Georgia.

Other Locations

Apart from Georgia and France, several scenes were filmed in Nassau, Bahamas. The action scene in the water was shot behind the Nassau Sheraton Cable Beach Hotel. The production crew took five days to prepare and wrap the action sequence, originally reported to be filmed at the French Riviera. Some portion of the filming was also done at the Culver Studios in California.

