‘Machete Kills,’ directed by Robert Rodriguez, is a sequel to the 2010 movie ‘Machete.’ The action exploitation film follows Isador “Machete” Cortez (Danny Trejo), who is recruited by the government of the U.S.A to stop an arms dealer Luther Voz (Mel Gibson) and a revolutionary Marcos Mendez (Demián Bichir). The ensemble cast includes names like Sofia Vergara, Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Lady Gaga, Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega, and Charlie Sheen (credited as Carlos Estevez), to name a few. The film takes you on some bizarre adventures in interesting locations and if you are wondering where it was filmed, we’ve got you covered!

Machete Kills Filming Locations

The film was shot in Texas in 29 days between June 11 and July 28, 2012. Let us take you through the specific locations that feature in the film.

Austin, Texas

‘Machete Kills’ is filmed in Austin, Texas, mostly at Troublemaker Studios that is founded and owned by Robert Rodriguez. The studio is located at 4900 Old Manor Road in Austin on what used to be Robert Mueller Municipal Airport. The studio boasts the largest green screen in Texas, which takes care of the visual effects in this film. It also houses production offices, sound stages, and post-production facilities. The notable credits of the studio include the ‘Spy Kids’ film series, ‘Sin City,’ ‘Shorts,’ and ‘Predators.’

Exterior shots for Voz Tech’s building were filmed at Austin Executive Airport, which prides itself as the “gateway to Central Texas.” It lies in the vicinity of several universities, including the University of Texas.

Austin is considered a great place film for multiple reasons. For one, the weather, although slightly on the warmer side, remains balanced for 7-8 months. In addition to that, getting permits to shoot in the city is a smoother and easier process. Austin is strategically placed amidst a variety of landscapes, such as the farmlands in the north, marshlands, and beaches in the south. The east has the pine woods, whereas in the west lies the desert.

The city is the hub of creative people, especially independent film and video makers, who can be collaborated with. Austin has a pool of great resources in the various educational institutions and organizations such as Austin film Meet, Austin Film Society, Austin School of Film, and 4Reelz. Some of the well-known productions filmed in Austin are ‘Miss Congeniality,’ ‘Dazed and Confused,’ ‘Boyhood,’ and ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’

