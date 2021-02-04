It is the small things that matter in a relationship, and ‘Malcolm & Marie’ plays on that thought. This black-and-white romantic film follows a director, Malcolm (John David Washington), and his girlfriend, Marie (Zendaya), on the night of his latest film’s premiere. The evening takes a turn as their relationship is tested by what happens at the event. There is no doubt that the performances drive the film, but the fact that it zooms in on an instance in one particular place without seeming bland is the magic of the filming location. We got curious to know where the movie was filmed and here is what we found!

Malcolm & Marie Filming Location

‘Malcolm & Marie’ was filmed in Carmel, California. It was shot in just one location from June 17-July 2, 2020. This feature film was the first to be entirely written, financed, and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. It started filming only after receiving approval from all the concerned authorities. Let’s take a closer look at the filming location!

Carmel, California

The movie was shot in an environmentally conscious private home, in Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House in Carmel. Also known as Carmel-by-the-Sea, the beach city in Monterey County, is known for its rich artistic history and scenic beauty. The property sits on 33 acres of land and proves to be a perfect location for this film since it enhances the appeal of the storyline. It also provided privacy so that the shoot could take place without interruptions.

This LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Custom Home, the first on the California Central Coast, allowed filming to take place with minimal use of air conditioners or heat. Compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols was an essential part of the filming process. The entire cast and crew were quarantined for the duration of the filming, as well as two weeks before and after the shoot.

Daily temperature checks, multiple COVID tests in a week, meticulous sanitization measures, and use of protective gear was the norm. At a given point in time, not more than 12 people were allowed on the set. The film could not use large set pieces or have scenes with crowds; therefore, the drama relies on the interaction between the lead characters. Washington and Zendaya had to take care of makeup and costumes on their own since there were no costume designers and makeup artists on set.

Director Sam Levinson would check the set over a video call every time production designer Michael Grasley and his team prepared it for a scene. Only then would the cast members be called for filming. Rehearsals were carried out in the parking lot, and specific spots were designated for people to eat their food. All the team members were careful to maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other, and no crew member could interact with the actors without proper protective gear.

