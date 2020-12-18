The talented director and actor couple, Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich partnered up again for the film ‘Monster Hunter.’ Previously, they have worked together in the ‘Resident Evil’ film series. This action monster film follows the elite military force, Alpha Team, led by Captain Artemis (Jovovich), as they look for their colleagues in a world of enormous and powerful giant monsters. The film is based on the video game of the same name by Capcom. With stunning locations in the middle of nowhere, fans must be curious to know where the movie was filmed. Well, here is what we have found!

Monster Hunter Filming Locations

‘Monster Hunter’ was filmed in South Africa and Namibia. The principal photography for the film took place from October 5, 2018, to December 19, 2018. Although based on a video game, the film prides itself on using real-life locations. Let us take you through the details!

Western Cape, South Africa

Anderson felt that it was important for ‘Monster Hunter’ to be shot in real-life locations considering the striking and life-like visuals of the video game. The filming team spent about six months scouting for locations that could provide the kind of landscapes they were looking for, and their search ended in South Africa. Anderson was particularly taken up by Wildspire Wastes seen in the game, which has a rocky and sandy terrain.

Therefore, the scenes that involved the fictional place as the backdrop was shot in two locations, Atlantis Dunes being one of them. It is known for the expanse of white sands and is only a 45-minute drive from Cape Town. Atlantis Dunes is one of the upcoming hotspots for adventure sports that lies to the north of Cape Town. The 32-square kilometers area makes an interesting frame for photos and videos due to its ever-changing landscape.

Various films and commercials have been shot there. Since the filming location was in such a remote place, the entire crew actually lived in tents as they were “hundreds of miles away” from any habitation or settlement. Here is an Instagram post by Milla Jovovich where she has shared her experience of shooting in the Tankwa Karoo region.

Due to the film-friendly infrastructures and attractive tax incentives, South Africa is a favorable location for filming. The rebate ranges from 20-25%, depending on whether post-production facilities are also used. Western Cape is a province that is best known for the city of Cape Town. Jovovich and Anderson have previously filmed in parts of the city for ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.’ Other films and series that have been shot in the region include ‘The Crown,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Good Omens,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Tomb Raider,’ and ‘Blood Diamond.’

Namib Desert, Namibia

The rock formations and the rocky terrain seen in the film were shot in the coastal desert region of Namib, specifically in Spitzkoppe and Sesriem Canyon area. Spitzkoppe is a group of granite peaks that are more than 120 million years old. You may recognize the place from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’

Sesriem Canyon has been shaped over millions of years by the Tsauchab River. The canyon near the Namib-Naukluft National Park is known for its rock formations and is also one of the few places where water is found throughout the year.



Read More: Best Monster Movies of All Time