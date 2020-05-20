From international hits like ‘Roma’ and ‘Coco‘ to quirky teen dramas like ‘All the Freckles in World‘, Netflix’s repertoire of Mexican films has something for everyone. ‘Rebelión de los Godinez’ (‘Mutiny of the Worker Bees’ in English) is a new addition to the streamer’s list of Mexican comedies. It revolves around the life of a young man named Omar whose grandfather asks him to get a corporate job at a local firm in Mexico City. But being the kind of guy who isn’t cut out for a typical corporate job, Omar has a tough time adapting to his new nine-to-five lifestyle. If you’ve already watched the movie and you’re wondering where its filming took place, here’s everything you need to know.

Rebelión de los Godinez Filming Locations

Directed by Carlos Morett, ‘Rebelión de los Godinez’ is a Spanish comedy film that is set up in Mexico City. The creators of the film stayed loyal to its overall setup and made sure that its entire filming took place in Mexico itself. EFD Equipment & Film Design, which is a video production service based in Naucalpan, Mexico, was also involved with its shooting, and according to IMDB, a Red Weapon camera was used for its filming.

Mexico City, Mexico

In the past, the capital city of Mexico has been the filming hub for many different movies. Although many moviegoers may not know it, even some of the most iconic films like ‘Titanic‘ and ‘Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid‘ have been partially filmed there. So it comes as no surprise that streaming giants like Netflix are now shifting their focus onto the local producers of the region as well. From what we know about it, ‘Rebelión de los Godinez’ does not really walk you through a diverse range of locations and landscapes.

Instead, for the most part, its setup is confined to a corporate office where all of its hilarious action takes place. That’s probably the reason why nothing much about its filming locations has been revealed. However, by posting regular updates on their respective social media accounts, the cast and crew of the film have made sure that their target audience is well aware of what they should be expecting from it.

