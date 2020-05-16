‘Paatal Lok‘ is a gripping Indian crime drama that is further elevated by the stellar performances of its cast. Throughout its runtime, as it unfolds its gritty storyline, the show gives you a glimpse of the three classes that exist in the society: the upper, middle, and lower. Alluding these classes to Swarg Lok (Heaven), Dharti Lok (Earth), and Paatal Lok (Netherworld), the series spans across many different locations to create a stark contrast between the three levels of society. Since the locations of the show play a crucial in the representation of its overt of themes, you must be wondering where its filming took place. Well, here’s the answer.

Paatal Lok Filming Locations

Produced by Anushka Sharma‘s Clean Slate Films, ‘Paatal Lok’ was filmed in 110 different locations across six major cities in India: Delhi, Gurugram, Rohtak, Chitrakoot, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. To maintain a sense of realism, showrunner of the web series, Sudip Sharma, made sure that almost every scene was aptly shot in locations that were being portrayed in it.

Delhi, India

In an interview, Sudip Sharma explained that because he’s very familiar with Delhi, Punjab, and Chitrakoot, he chose them as his primary filming locations. Adding to this, he also claimed that one big reason why he decided to center his plot around Delhi is that it’s considered to be the pinnacle of the Indian political scene, which very well works in favor of the show’s core themes. Moreover, since ‘Paatal Lok’ also heavily emphasizes the influence of media channels, Delhi was the perfect setup as many Indian media channels operate out of there.

Further adding to his view on the filming locations, Sudip also said that Delhi serves as a “frontier town” and connects itself to the borders of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. This way, the city establishes itself as the national setting for immense power and control. Apart from that, the creator of the series also mentioned that he wanted the show to be as authentic as possible and that’s why he literally filmed in the locations that were relevant to the show’s setup.

Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh

If you’ve already watched the show, you’ll know exactly how significant of a role Chitrakoot plays in its overarching plot. It is the location where the series unravels almost all of its major plot points, and in some ways, even makes it a character in itself. ‘Paatal Lok’ happens to be the first TV show filmed in the town. Because of its lack of infrastructure, it is also possible that no other major TV show or movie will be filmed here in the future. As revealed by Sudip Sharma, filming in Chitrakoot was quite challenging and an entire “shooting eco-system” had to be built-up to make it suitable for the show.

Here’s an image from the sets of ‘Paatal Lok’ posted by the leading actor, Jaideep Ahlawat:

Here are two more pictures posted by the supporting cast members of the show:

