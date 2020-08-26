In ‘Rogue,’ Megan Fox plays the role of Samantha O’ Hara, who sets out to rescue a group of kidnapped schoolgirls with her team of mercenaries. But soon, things go south for the team as they run out of ammo and find themselves battling for their lives against the kidnappers in the African bush. If you’ve watched the film and you’re wondering where it was filmed, here’s everything you need to know.

Rogue Filming Locations

Directed by M.J. Basset, ‘Rogue’ features several renowned South African actors alongside Megan Fox. The action-adventure film’s top-rated cast members include award-winning actor Greg Kriek, who has close to fifty international screen credits under his belt. Sisanda Hinda, who has previously bagged roles in Hollywood films like ‘District 9,’ ‘Chappie,’ and ‘Still Breathing,’ is also a part of the film. Apart from them, the movie also stars Kissing Booth‘s Jessica Sutton as one of its leading ladies. When it comes to the filming of the movie, the details are still under the covers. However, we do know that its filmmakers have stayed loyal to its African setup and have predominantly filmed Rogue in several different locations of South Africa.

Greg Kriek, the leading star of the movie, posted several stills from its sets on his official Instagram handle. You can check them out below:

South Africa

Since ‘Rogue’ is Megan Fox’s first military-styled filmed, the initial days of the movie’s shooting were not easy for her. Not only was her training for the movie quite intense, but she also got very sick when she first landed in Africa after a 50-hour journey. But as recounted by the star, the struggle eventually paid off well, and she felt really good about the project once it was done. “It was so long. So we did that all day. At the end of that day, I was like, OK, I was definitely right about this movie, there’s something about this experience that is challenging me in a way that’s going to force me to grow and become a better person,” she said.

Megan Fox was previously offered roles in some military-centric movies, but she turned them down because she believed that she didn’t have what it takes to pull off the roles. But with ‘Rogue,’ the movie’s African backdrop played a significant role in helping her seal the deal. “I felt like my life was going to change going to Africa. And I didn’t know why, I just knew that I had to do this project for some reason,” she explained.

Here are a few behind-the-scenes stills from the movie’s sets:

Below are some pictures and videos featuring Megan Fox’s training for the movie:

Read More: Best Megan Fox Movies