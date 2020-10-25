‘Scream’ is a 1996 classic slasher film that spawned a horror-thriller franchise spanning five films at last count. The original ‘Scream’, the very first in the series, centers around Sydney, a teenager who recently lost her mother to a brutal murder. A year after her mother is killed, more murders start to occur around Sydney and she begins to wonder if the killings are all connected. Things take a deadly turn when Sydney’s friends start receiving creepy phone calls from a murderous stranger in a mask who asks each person before killing them, “What’s your favorite scary movie?”. When the serial killer finally calls Sydney, she fights with all her might to not become just another one of the psycho killer’s victims.

This popular slasher thriller film is directed by Wes Craven and stars David Arquette, Courtney Cox, Drew Barrymore, and Neve Campbell. It is a thoroughly enjoyable thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat in nervous anticipation if you’ve not watched it before. And even if you’re watching it again and already know whodunit (or rather, who is doing it), it’s still a fun movie. If you want to know where ‘Scream’ has been filmed, you’re in the right place.

Scream Filming Locations

The iconic slasher ‘Scream’ has been filmed entirely in California. Here are the specific locations where scenes were shot in 1996.

Santa Rosa, California

The location for Sydney’s house is 1820 Calistoga Road, Santa Rosa, while the video store where Randy is employed is at Bradley Video – 3080 Marlow Road. The store where Sydney and a friend buy food for Stu’s house party is located at Pacific Market, 1465 Town & Country Drive. Scenes inside Tatum’s house were shot at 824 McDonald Avenue.

Tomales, California

Stu’s house, which is the location where the slasher strikes and kills almost everyone there during the 40-minute last act of the film, is a house situated at 3871 Tomales Road. The whole sequence took 21 days to shoot. Some scenes were also filmed at Tomales Bay.

Glen Ellen, California

Casey’s house is situated at 7420 Sonoma Mountain Rd., Glen Ellen. This is the place where Drew Barrymore’s character is killed by Ghostface after her brief role in the opening scene.

Sonoma, California

The Woodsboro High School (that Sydney and her friends attend) is the Sonoma Community Center, situated at 276 E. Napa Street. The director, Cravens, really wanted to film the school scenes at the Santa Rosa High School but the school board rejected their filming request because the community raised strong objections to a film that had such brutal violence against kids. So the makers of the film shot the school scenes at the Sonoma Community Center instead.

Healdsburg, California

The Woodsboro Town Square, a prominent location in the film, is Healdsburg Plaza, located at Matheson Street & Center Street. The Woodsboro Police Department building is at 126 Matheson Street in Healdsburg.

