‘Shadow in the Cloud’, directed by Roseanne Liang, is about a World War II pilot Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz), taking on a mission involving a top-secret package. Armed with responsibility and hurry, she flies the Allied B-17 Flying Fortress where things start going downhill. She is constantly hounded by the chauvinistic male crew who are repelled by a female presence in the team. Besides that, there are traces of a ghostly presence that also lurks around. The aircraft zooms through murky skies and most of the scenes have a raw essence nurtured through the misadventures undergone by the crew members. The locations look far-fetched and scenic which makes us wonder where it was filmed. Let’s find out.

Shadow in the Cloud Filming Locations

The filming for ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ was initiated in June 2019 and was completed by December 23, 2020. The bulk of the movie was filmed in Auckland New Zealand. Let’s discover more details.

Auckland, New Zealand

The majority of the film takes place in the sky, amidst shadowy clouds and grey tones. The ground sequences were, however, filmed in Auckland. There are a few pictures on social media featuring Chloë Grace Moretz padding through the water at Muriwai Beach clad in battered clothes.

Muriwai is a well sought out location for different industries all over the world including tourism and filmmaking. It is essentially a coastline bordered with higher cliff-like structures and exotic viewing platforms staged in a way that complements the scenic appeal. It stretches up to 60 kilometers and is occasionally interrupted by the soothing flow of streams and rivers. The crew spent a few weeks in New Zealand for the filming of the movie battling extreme weather conditions. Chloë Grace Moretz took two days filming an action scene on Auckland’s West Coast where Muriwai Beach is located. Moretz seemed unaffected as per remarks given by the onlookers on the set of ‘Shadow in the Cloud’.

The filmmaking process as stated by Liang was highly minimalistic with a B-17 interior mockup singlehandedly supporting the entire filming process. It was staged on a boat-like shell that allowed mobility for the action sequences. The setup was also compact to induce a feeling of claustrophobia in the audience similar to Garrett’s case. Moretz was reportedly cooped up in the set for 10-12 hours a day doing extensive takes.

Liang also stated that ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is not supposed to be perceived as a war movie. It is a simple genre popcorn movie that is relatable to people everywhere. She said she has a list of movies that she takes unbridled inspiration from including ‘Terminator 2’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Die Hard‘. According to Liang, the category of movie-making that she resorts to is fundamentally reflected in these box office hits.

Roseanne who has a few short movies to her credit achieved her debut as a director with the autobiographical movie ‘My Wedding and Other Stories’ which was also filmed in Auckland. She hails from New Zealand and also graduated from Auckland University.

