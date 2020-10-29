Nearly 25 years after the release of the cult-classic original, a second film set in ‘The Craft’ universe was released. Titled ‘The Craft: Legacy’, it focuses on a new generation of witches as they form a coven and discover their incredible potential. Although the new film is missing most of the underlying themes of its predecessor, including racism, sexual assault, abuse, and mental health, it still has a sense of relevance to it, especially in how it portrays the political awareness of Gen Z. If the film’s eerie setting has made you wonder where director Zoe Lister-Jones shot the film, here’s what we know.

The Craft: Legacy Filming Locations

‘The Craft: Legacy’ shares certain plot points with the older film. Like Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney), Lilith “Lily” Schechner (Cailee Spaeny) arrives in a new town and enrolls at the new school, where she meets the rest of the coven, Frankie (Gideon Adlon), Tabby (Lovie Simone), and Lourdes (Zoey Luna). After their first meeting, it doesn’t take long for the other three girls to realize that Lily is supposed to be the long-sought-after fourth member of their subversive clique. They find that while now they can accomplish exceptional feats with their powers, they must always use them responsibly. ‘The Craft’ was filmed at various locations in Los Angeles. The producers of its sequel traveled to Toronto, Ontario to recreate a sleepy US town.

Toronto, Ontario

How ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Invokes the Spirit of Legacy and Utilizes Authentic Witchcraft [Set Visit] On the Toronto-based set of Blumhouse production The Craft: Legacy, writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones oversees the setup of a scene that’ll look very famil… https://t.co/xlrtROQxSa — The Real Mr. J (@TheRealMrJ_) October 4, 2020

Lister-Jones and cinematographer Hillary Spera shot ‘The Craft: Legacy’ in Toronto. Known as Hollywood North along with Vancouver, Toronto has become one of the most attractive filming locations for US filmmakers in recent years because of its equally well-trained but relatively cheaper workforce, infrastructure that has been built to support a thriving entertainment industry, and diverse topographies. The cities in Canada can be easily be passed off as their US counterparts because of how culturally, economically, and socially similar the two countries are. Furthermore, Blumhouse, the production studio behind the movie, is known for filming most of its projects in Canada. As a result, it became both a pragmatic and convenient choice to film ‘Legacy’ in Toronto. Over the years, the city has served as the location for productions like ‘The Boys’, ‘Schitt’s Creek, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, and ‘The West Wing’.

