‘Superintelligence’ is a comedy-action film starring Melissa McCarthy as the lead character, Carol Peters, a former corporate executive. If electronic appliances start talking back at you, then you would either think it is a prank or that you are losing your mind, which is what happens to Carol. The truth is that the first superintelligence in the world selects her for observation, gradually taking over her life.

However, the threat is bigger because it won’t stop with her but may take over the whole world. It is up to Carol to save the planet since the superintelligence may have more sinister plans. The film is set in a present-day urban location. We got curious to know where ‘Superintelligence’ was filmed, and here is what we found!

Superintelligence Filming Locations

The movie was filmed from mid-July to the end of August in 2018. It takes us through some residential areas as well as urban localities in Georgia, which features in some of the biggest hits such as ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ and ‘The Hunger Games.’ Let us take a look at where exactly, the movie was filmed.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Superintelligence’ was filmed in Atlanta, in the different neighborhoods and commercial hubs of the capital of Georgia. A few scenes were filmed at Inman Park, a green neighborhood on the east side of the city. It is also dotted with food joints, artisan bakeries, bars, and cafes. Gorgeous Victorian homes are proof that the area is one of the earliest planned suburbs of Atlanta.

Fairlie-Poplar is a historic neighborhood that features in the film. The business and entertainment district is known for its landmark building – The Flatiron. Two other prominent buildings are J. Mack Robinson College of Business Administration and Rialto Center for the Arts, both parts of Georgia State University.

The cast and crew also filmed at Little Five Points, known for its alternative culture. Considered as the site for some of the best street art, you may even spot works of the internationally-famed street artist, Jerkface. Scenes were filmed at Briarcliff Road, and a fictional baseball game was shot in downtown Atlanta.

Old Fourth Ward is one of the places that feature in the film. What used to be an industrial neighborhood is now a haven for shoppers and foodies. A few sequences were filmed on the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology. The film included many locals as extras, which is a privilege known only in the pre-COVID era. Films shot after March 2020 can only have a fixed number of people on the set, which is why crew members often double up as extras whenever required.

