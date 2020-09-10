Written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ is a charming indie film about love, heartbreak, and change. It tells the story of Lucy Gulliver (Geraldine Viswanathan), a New York City-based art gallery assistant in her 20s who decides to deal with her latest breakup by setting up a pop-up space to keep the items that she and others have left from past relationships. The film has been executive produced by Selena Gomez through her July Moon Productions banner and also stars Dacre Montgomery (‘Stranger Things’), Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Molly Gordon. With the story being set in New York, the city’s architecture and landscape play important roles in infusing life to this urban romantic comedy. If you are wondering if ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ was shot on location, we may have some answers for you.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Filming Locations

In a post shared on her Instagram page back on August 21, 2019, Krinsky revealed that she had written the script about a decade ago and announced that they had wrapped the production for ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’. This is her first directorial venture. In the past, she has been predominantly a TV writer, contributing to the scripts of shows like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Krinsky’s direction and DP Alar Kivilo’s camerawork turn New York City, where the film is set, into yet another character in the film. Surprisingly, however, the movie was not principally shot in New York City on location. Although some scenes were indeed shot there, most of the filming was done in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, likely due to budget constraints and convenience.

Toronto, Ontario

A major portion of the film was shot in and around Toronto, and it has been produced by several Canadian production houses, including No Trace Camping in collaboration with Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates. Filming started in early July 2019. As mentioned above, one of the reasons for not shooting most of the film on location was probably budget constraints. Filming in New York is quite expensive, and an indie film like ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ just doesn’t have that kind of funding. In recent years, many US projects have been shot in Canada for similar reasons, including ‘The F Word’ and ‘Every Day’.

New York City, New York

New York City skyline is quite identifiable. As a result, the producers had to film at least some scenes in New York to convey to their audiences that the setting of this love story is the Big Apple. Among the movie’s New York filming locations are the legendary cobblestone streets of the DUMBO neighborhood in Manhattan, New York.

