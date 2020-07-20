In recent years, Netflix has relentlessly expanded its catalog of coming-of-age flicks that walk you through tales revolving around high schools, relationships, and friendships. Tucked in these heartbreaking and uplifting stories of teenage snags, ‘The F**k-It List’ is another popular title.

‘The F**k-It List’ centers around a high school graduate named Brett, who has done almost everything right throughout high school—he gets straight As and religiously follows the path set up by his parents. His hard work pays off when he gets accepted into seven Ivy League colleges, but he still feels that his life lacks something. When his senior prank goes terribly wrong, Brett not only loses his college invites but also does not graduate high school. Out of frustration, he creates a video essay, titled “The F**k-It List,” in which he expresses all the things he wished he had done in school. The video goes viral and inspires other teens his age to seek the life of their dreams.

With that said, throughout its runtime, the movie’s action ensues in several different locations. So if you’re wondering where its filming took place, here’s everything you need to know.

The Fuck-It List Filming Locations

The storyline of ‘The F**k-It List’ initially takes place in a high school and then moves on to many different places in California and Spain. For the most part, the creators of the film stayed true to the setup of the film. And thus, they carried out the movie’s entire filming in California and Spain itself.

California

In the first half of the film, Brett first gets accepted into the universities of his choice. He later ends up burning his school down, and as a result of this, all the universities withdraw their acceptance. Left with no opportunities or back up plans, Brett goes viral online after creating his very own fuck it list. Almost all of these scenes in the first half of the movie were filmed in several different locations of California. Some of these locations include Pacific Palisades, which is a residential neighborhood between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean; Encino, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles; Simi Valley, a city in the southeast corner of Ventura County of California.

Spain

In the final moments of the film, Kayla goes to Spain to begin her modeling career. However, things turn out to be very different from her initial expectations. Meanwhile, Brett decides to follow her there. These closing moments of the film were all filmed in several different locations of Spain, including Portocolom and Felanitx. Portocolom here is a natural harbor located in Mallorca, and Felanitx is a municipality on the same island.

The cast and crew members of ‘The F**k-It List’ also posted several stills from the sets of the movie on their respective social media accounts. You can check them all out below:

Read More: Is The F**k-It List Based on a True Story?