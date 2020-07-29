Netflix’s new Polish drama, ‘The Hater,’ follows Tomasz Giemza, a disgraced law student, who purposefully takes up a job at a public relations company after being very obsessed with the upper-class Krasucki family. He then uses his new job profile to spread fake news and hate speech against famous celebrities, internet sensations, and even politicians. What starts as internet trolling, soon turns into an obsession through which he intends to control and eventually destroy the Krasucki family.

‘The Hater’ first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in the International Narrative Competition and even managed to win the Best International Narrative Feature award. Moreover, even its reviews, so far, have been on the positive end of the spectrum. With that said, if you’ve already watched the film and you’re wondering where its filming took place, here’s everything you need to know.

The Hater Filming Locations

Through its storyline, ‘The Hater’ intends to do draw several parallels with the assassination of Paweł Adamowicz, the liberal mayor of Gdańsk in northern Poland. Although the film is not based on the mayor’s real story, it stays true to the locations where the actual events took place. And due to this, it was filmed in several different locations of Warsaw and other surrounding areas of the Polish nation.

Warsaw, P o land

The principal photography of ‘The Hater’ began on October 28, 2018. Almost after two months, on December 22, 2018, its production was wrapped up. Several students of the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw were also involved with the construction of the sets for the film. The capital city of Poland, Warsaw, has previously been the filming location for many well-known movies like ‘The Pianist’ and even Netflix’s recent Polish hit ‘365 Days.’ Also known as the “Paris of the East,” the historic city accommodates picturesque gothic-churches, Soviet-era buildings, and even classic palaces. After the tragic events of the second world war, the town rose from the ashes and has now become not only a renowned tourist spot but also an international hub for the filming of several movies. That’s one big reason why it comes as no surprise that so many new Polish movies are being filmed in the capital.

Although the details regarding the movie’s filming have not been revealed yet, some of its cast and crew members have posted its behind-the-scenes stills on their respective social media accounts. You can check them out below:

The image below was posted by Maria Ruddick, who plays the role of an activist in the movie. Since the image is geo-tagged as Constitution Square of the Śródmieście district of Warsaw, we believe that some segments of the film were also filmed there.

