‘The Healer’ is a slow burn romantic drama that centers around a repairman named Alec, who decides to stay with one of his distant uncles. This is when he learns that he has inherited a mysterious ability to heal people. As you might have guessed, ‘The Healer’ is a faith-based movie. However, unlike most other movies of its genre, it keeps its message rather simple instead of collapsing into melodramatic dogma.

Apart from its well-intentioned premise, what grabs your attention as a viewer is the wholesomeness of its setup. Its filming locations perfectly complement its emotional themes and further height its drama. So, in case, you’re wondering where it was filmed, here’s everything you need to know.

The Healer Filming Locations

Screenwriter and director of the film, Paco Arango, learned about Nova Scotia’s promising tax breaks and immediately decided to visit the place much before he started filming ‘The Healer.’ As reported by Enrique Posner, who is the producer of the film, it was love at first sight for Paco Arango and he was instantly drawn to the beautiful architecture of the location. The director, who is also known for his work in ‘Maktub’, said in another interview that Nova Scotia was simply the perfect filming spot for movies that involve magical, mystical tales. Moreover, according to reports, Paco Arango filmed ‘The Healer’ in Nova Scotia to be able to donate some of his profits to a children’s foundation in Spain.

Nova Scotia, Canada

Almost the entire filming of ‘The Healer’ took place in three major locations of Nova Scotia—Lunenburg, Chester, and Halifax. The principal photography of the movie was initiated on June 8, 2015 in Lunenburg. Soon after this, the production moved onto Aspotogan, near St. Margarets Bay. In an interview, Enrique Posner also claimed that the months of June and July were intentionally chosen as the filming period of the movie as it not only made them eligible for a tax break but also allowed them to film in some of the most picturesque landscapes of the region right before its tourist season began. This way, the filmmakers of the movie were not forced to implement any restrictions on the traffic of the region.

Before the movie’s release on Netflix, the official page for Nova Scotia’s tourist information center confirmed that the entire film is set and filmed in Lunenburg. Check it out below:

Looking for a little light Saturday night movie? The Healer on Netflix was set and filmed in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia! Posted by Nova Scotia on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Here’s a local news video from the sets of the movie in Lunenburg:

On the set of The Healer in Lunenburg:One of the last feature films shot in the province before Nova Scotia's Film Tax Credit comes to an end. Hear more from producer Enrique Posner on Information Morning Friday June 26 at 7:15 AM Posted by CBC Nova Scotia on Thursday, June 25, 2015

The movie also happens to have an official Instagram page. The account has posted several stills from the sets of the movie in Nova Scotia. Here are a selected few images that capture the filming of the movie in the location:

Here are two more snippets from the filming of the movie, reported by local news sources:

"The Healer" is back again! The movie will be filming in Lunenburg all this week so come check it out and stop by our office while you're at it! Posted by Lunenburg Folk Harbour Society on Tuesday, June 16, 2015

People visit #lunenburg from all over and for all sorts of reasons! Today, the #movie "the Healer" is filming 🎬 pic.twitter.com/YzEgR9JCq9 — LunenburgFolkHarbour (@folkharbour) June 4, 2015

