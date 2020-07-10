Well-executed high-concept action movies have been almost certain ways to ensure success (at least commercial) in Hollywood. However, with the style becoming overcrowded, it has become increasingly difficult to nail that sort of epic feel. Often, what is needed is not a completely unique premise, but some good’ol execution. ‘The Old Guard’ is an action movie whose premise may sound familiar. However, that doesn’t change how inviting the film really is.

The movie is based on a comic book of the same name. It revolves around a group of mercenaries who are practically immortal. All of them can heal whatever wound is inflicted upon them. The movie sees another person sharing a similar power having “woken up.” As the group tries to take the awakened girl into their midst, their secret is threatened to be ousted. The person that knows the secret must be stopped before he figures out a way to replicate the group’s powers.

The movie packs a rather scintillating star cast. Charlize Theron leads the pack, playing the character of Andy. With Theron involved, the film wins half the battle of being appealing. Next, Kiki Layne plays the character of the “new kid.” Some of the other cast members involved are Matthias Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, and Luca Marinelli.

The Old Guard Filming Locations

Several viewers might have wondered where ‘The Old Guard’ is filmed. The movie is set in some exotic locations all over the world. However, that is not all. The film is also set in various time periods. The central group of mercenaries is depicted to be practically immortal. Hence, they have been around for centuries, even the Crusades. The film does go back in time too. Hence, this would make viewers more curious about the filming locations of ‘The Old Guard.’

Surrey, UK

Filming for ‘The Old Guard’ was mostly carried out in The United Kingdom. Here, Shepperton Studios in Surrey served as the primary filming location. The production facility has been used to shoot several prominent productions such as the ‘Harry Potter‘ movies, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘Batman Begins‘ and multiple others.

Next, have a look at the following tweet. It reveals how the town of Sandwich in Kent doubled up as a French town for filming purposes.

Sandwich was transformed into a French town today for the filming of The Old Guard. pic.twitter.com/ZjFRWsKK0U — Michelle's Cottages (@GateHouseDover) July 27, 2019

That is not all. Filming was also carried out in Watlington in the United Kingdom.

Marrakech, Morrocco

The UK was not the only place where filming was carried out. Several scenes in ‘The Old Guard’ were also shot in Morrocco. Most of the scenes in Morrocco were filmed in the city of Marrakech. The country of Morrocco doubled up as Kenya and Somalia for ‘The Old Guard.’ Have a look at some photos from the movie:

Read More: Best Action Movies on Netflix