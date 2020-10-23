‘The Place of No Words’ is a touching film that oscillates between the real world and a world of fantasy. In Los Angeles, parents (real-life couple Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer) struggle to explain the eventuality to their young son (Bodhi Palmer), as the father is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Using the child’s active imagination, the father and son take off on an adventure spanning the real and fantastical world to make him come to terms with death. The movie begins with the son asking, “Where do we go when we die?”

‘The Place of No Words’ premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival with much critical acclaim. Mark Webber’s direction has been especially appreciated along with his three-year-old son, Bodhi Palmer’s performance. He is known for working with members of his family and close friends, as he likes to draw upon authentic emotions and dynamics between the actors, what he refers to as “reality cinema.”

The Place of No Words Filming Locations

The imaginative conversations between a father and son take them on an adventure as the father battles a terminal illness. Drawing inspiration from his own life, Mark Webber inverts the scenario for the movie; it is his father who is terminally ill. The story of the film mainly takes the viewers to the couple’s home in Los Angeles and a fantasy world.

Snowdonia, Wales

The fantasy part of the film, for which Webber gives his son the credit, were filmed in Snowdonia. Snowdonia is a natural reserve known for it rare flora and fauna. It is also home to Snowdon, which is considered to be the busiest mountain in the United Kingdom, owing to a large number of tourists it attracts. It is also the highest mountain in Wales. Scenes were also filmed at the Cardigan Bay, with most of it in the National Park.

The film was not shot in a very conventional way per se, where coverage for each scene was set up but was more exploratory in a sense, which was refined gradually. Feeling the authenticity of emotions was very important for Webber as a filmmaker who worked with his biological son, Bodhi, in ‘The Place of Now Words.’ Since the film did not have a big budget, there were some challenges regarding logistics, including lack of electricity when they were out filming in the wilderness at Snowdonia.

Los Angeles, California

In ‘The Place of No Words,’ the family lives in Los Angeles. Considering that the real-life couple Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer actually live in Beachwood Canyon, L.A., we believe that the film too was shot in L.A. for the parts which portrayed the realm of reality.

Read More: Best Movies About Death