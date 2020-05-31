Starring Josh Duhamel (‘Life as We Know It’) and Giancarlo Esposito, ‘The Show’ (also ‘This Is Your Death’) takes a bleak look at reality T.V. with its depiction of a show where contestants kill themselves on live television just for the entertainment of viewers. But what simply starts as a twisted method of amusing people soon turns into something much darker. Since its release, ‘The Show’ has received a mixed bag of reviews. However, many have still appreciated it for its unsettling satire and fairly realistic script. Regardless of whether you enjoy watching ‘The Show’ or not, one thing is for sure—the movie’s moralistic coda will stick with you long after it’s over.

That being said, although the film does not walk you through too many different filming locations, some viewers might wonder where its filming took place. Well, if you’ve been wondering the same, here’s everything you need to know.

The Show Filming Locations

Directed by Giancarlo Esposito of the ‘Breaking Bad‘ fame, ‘The Show’ initially establishes that the action of its plot is taking place in Seattle. However, that’s only the setup for the movie’s storyline and its actual filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography of ‘The Show’ started on November 15, 2015, in Vancouver, British Columbia, and ended on December 11, 2015. Great Point Media, a London based media company, fully financed the movie along with its other producers. The film depicts a fictional channel named WBC Network. All these scenes that depict the WBC Network Studio in the movie have been filmed at the CBC Vancouver Studio. Check out the image below:

The ones who have watched the film will be able to recall a scene where Josh Duhamel’s character goes out for a run and then watches a girl perform rhythmic gymnastics at a park. Here’s a picture of Josh Duhamel with the actress who plays the girl from the park:

The original title of ‘The Show’ is ‘This Is Your Death.’ And as you can already see in the image below, even the clapperboard from the movie’s sets has the film’s original title on it.

Here’s a still from the first week of the film’s production. The image below has been posted by Dobre Films’ Christopher D’Elia, who is one of the producers of ‘The Show.’

Scott Lyster, who plays the role of Zack in the movie posted a picture with Giancarlo Esposito on his Instagram. Check it out below:

Here’s a fan-made video of Josh Duhamel from the sets of ‘The Show’:

The image below is again posted by Christopher D’Elia. And since it is geo-tagged as “Crenshaw and Adam,” it is possible that ‘The Show’ was partially filmed in Los Angeles as well.

Here’s another picture posted by Stasya Generalova, who is the rhythmic gymnast we mentioned earlier. She also happens to be on the USA Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team.

Here are two more stills of Josh Duhamel from the movie’s sets:

Read More: Where Was Extraction Filmed?