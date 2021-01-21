Based on the 2008 best-selling novel by Aravind Adiga, ‘The White Tiger’ is an Indian drama film that narrates the journey of a self-made man. It revolves around Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), who comes from a village and finds a job with an affluent family in the city. He becomes a driver to Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Ashok (Rajkummar Rao), a couple who have returned from the USA.

However, when Balram realizes that his loyalty and service mean nothing to the family that is also using him as a scapegoat, he takes a different path to become his own master. The film aptly captures the contrasting worlds of Balram and the family that he works for. Are you wondering where the movie was filmed? We’ve got your back!

The White Tiger Filming Locations

The movie finished filming in December 2019, well in time before the pandemic disrupted everyone’s plans. Here is what we know about the filming location!

Delhi, India

‘The White Tiger’ was filmed in Delhi, India. Officially known as the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it includes New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon (officially Gurugram), and Noida. The region is a melting pot of cultures with a rich history; it is also an important commercial and political center of India. The most recognizable landmarks of the city include the Supreme Court, Parliament House, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, The Secretariat Building, and the Lotus Temple.

Delhi is no stranger to the screen and features in numerous films from India and Hollywood such as ‘Eat Pray Love,’ ‘Jobs,’ ‘Million Dollar Arm,’ ‘Rand De Basanti,’ ‘Dev.D,’ ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ and ‘Delhi-6.’ Many places in the area frequently serve as filming locations for a range of productions which include Connaught Place, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Nizamuddin Dargah, Humayun’s Tomb, Khan Market, Qutb Complex, and several malls and colleges.

Delhi provides diverse locations that can stand in for big metro cities as well as rural areas. Jor Bagh, Greater Kailash, Saket, Defence Colony, and Vasant Vihar are posh residential areas with beautiful private properties. There are numerous lavish farmhouses on the outskirts of the city, which are used as event spaces and filming locations. On the other hand, Delhi also has areas in the western and northern parts of the city that are appropriate to depict a rural setting in films and television shows.

The city experiences a wide range of temperatures that usually go as low as 2 degrees Celsius in winters to 47 degrees Celsius in the summertime. Delhi is very well connected by road, train, and flights, making it a convenient place for production teams to get together. It is surrounded by various geographical landmarks such as the hills, deserts, rivers, and lakes present in the nearby states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

