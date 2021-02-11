‘The World to Come’ is a period drama film starring Vanessa Kirby and Katherine Waterston in the lead roles of Tallie and Abigail, respectively. Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film depicts the forbidden romance of two farmers’ wives in the mid-19th century. The narrative follows the two women and their respective lives, which center on their emotionally distant husbands till the wives become friends. Despite the apparent differences in their personalities, Tallie and Abigail find bliss and solace in each other and fall in love.

The intimacy between the two women is beautifully shown through stellar performances from both the actors. Apart from the commendable casting and storyline, the film is also donned with spectacular landscapes that also play along with the story’s mood. In case you are wondering where these scenic places are located, we have the answers for you. Let’s take a look at the filming locations of ‘The World to Come.’

The World to Come Filming Locations

After the announcement of the main cast in February 2019, the movie’s principal photography began in September 2019. Even though the story is set in mid-19th-century America (upstate New York, to be exact), the film’s shooting occurred in Romania. Here are the details of the places where filming for ‘The World to Come’ took place.

Bucharest, Romania

Filming took place in Bucharest, the capital and the largest city of Romania. Some of the interior scenes of the film were shot inside a studio in Bucharest. The colorful city is also the economic, administrative, and cultural center of the country. The massive communist-era building Palatul Parlamentului or The Palace of the Parliament is one of the most well-known landmarks of the city.

Transylvania, Romania

The majority of the scenes in ‘The World to Come’ were shot in a valley surrounded by mountains and lush greenery in Transylvania in Romania. When asked about this particular choice of location, director Mona Fastvold said, “It’s not a perfectly manicured, machine-cultivated landscape, which adds the most incredible production value and credibility to the time period.” Her comment is an apt example of why and how locations play an essential role in furthering the film’s narrative.

Is The World To Come Based On A True Story?

No, ‘The World To Come’ is not based on a true story. It is based on an acclaimed short story of the same name written by Jim Shepard, who also co-wrote the script with Ron Hansen. The film sheds light on a lesbian romance during the mid-19th century by showing Tallie and Abigail’s growing intimacy. Their friendship blossoms into an irrevocable love when they realize that they are the cure to each other’s loneliness.

Both women also experience frustration upon discovering their true feelings because they fear the norms thrust upon them by the time, place, and culture they live in, all of which shun the existence of same-sex relationships. Although the story of Tallie and Abigail is fictional, the foundation of the theme is deep-rooted in reality, where belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community is still considered a taboo in many cultures to the point that it is still deemed illegal in some parts of the world.

Looking through the pages of history, one of the very first same-sex couples in the States were Vermont residents, Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake. They began their relationship in the early 19th century. However, the stigma against same-sex relationships persisted and still does in the 21st century. ‘The World to Come,’ joining the ranks of 2005’s ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ is a brilliant effort at representing the message of acceptance and acknowledgment that love is for all. And even though the story is purely fictional, it is well molded in society’s very real perceptions, which helps the film drive its underlying message home.

