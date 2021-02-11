‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ is the third and last installment of the ‘To All the Boys’ film series. The teen romantic comedy follows Lara Jean and Peter in the senior year of high school. After finishing high school, they hope to go to Stanford together, but Lara Jean learns that she did not get through. This means that they have to make some important decisions about their relationship. This film takes us to various locations, including New York and Korea. The fans of the movie series must be excited to know where this movie was filmed. Here is all that you are looking for!

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Filming Locations

‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ was filmed in three different countries: Canada (Metro Vancouver), the USA (New York City), and South Korea (Seoul). The story of this film is shaped by two important trips – one, when Lara Jean goes on a family trip to Korea and the second, the senior trip to New York, which gets her thinking that she might like to attend college there. Here are the details of the filming locations!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Like the first two films, this movie was also filmed in the same location to depict Lara Jean’s home and the high school. The beautiful family home of the Coveys is located on 9147 Gay Street in Fort Langley. The production team used both exterior and interior shots of the property for this film. The four-bedroom house also features in the series ‘Home Before Dark.’

The scenes at Adler High School were filmed at Point Grey Secondary School. It is located at 5350 East Boulevard in the Kerrisdale and Shaughnessy neighborhoods of Vancouver. The main Gothic-style school building was completed in 1929. Several significant moments in the film take place on the sports field, the blue tracks, parking lots, picnic benches, and bleachers. The bleachers were added just for filming. The school premises often serves as a filming site for shows like ‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Man in the High Castle.’

Seoul, South Korea

Lara Jean goes on a family trip to South Korea with her sisters, her father, and his new partner, Ms. Rothschild. The film was shot at iconic locations such as the Maitreya Budhha statue, the ‘I Seoul U’ structure, and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

We also see Lara Jean having a good time with her family at the Noraebang karaoke booth, Gwangjang Market, and Myeongdong Market. One location that is hard to miss is the 2D cartoon/comic like café called Greem Café, where Lara Jean writes a letter.

New York City

The senior trip portion of the movie was filmed on location in New York City. The Big Apple has a distinctive skyline with numerous noteworthy structures such as the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, Rockefeller Center, and the MetLife Building. Productions also like to shoot scenes at Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and Wall Street. Many famous films have been shot in the city, including ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

