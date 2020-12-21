Based on the 2003 French novel by Didier Van Cauwelaert, which was published in English as ‘Out of My Head’, ‘Unknown’ revolves around biochemist Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) who wakes up four days after a coma due to a car accident. He realizes that his wife, Gina (Diane Kruger) does not recognize him, and his identity has been stolen by another man. Written by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film became a major commercial success. Want to know where it was filmed? Here is what we found!

Unknown Filming Locations

The principal photography of ‘Unknown’, which was earlier titled ‘Unknown White Male’, started in December 2009 or early February 2010 and wrapped on March 28, 2010. Here are some of the details of the filming.

Berlin, Germany

Collet-Serra and his director of photography Flavio Labiano shot the entire film on location in Germany. Some of the scenes were shot at Studio Babelsberg, which is the oldest large-scale studio complex in the world. The Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin was used to film a taxi plunging scene. Several scenes were filmed at Hotel Adlon. To shoot a car chase, the Friedrichstrasse (Frederick Street) was blocked for a couple of nights. Subway stations like U-Franzoesische Strasse, U-Platz der Luftbrücke, and U-Buelowstrasse were used in filming a car chase. The night club scene was shot at the Tresor.

The Berlin Tegel Airport, Spreeufer opposit Bode Museum, Aral-Tankstelle, Hochschule fuer Film und Fernsehen, Kulturkaufhaus Dussmann, and Neue Nationalgalerie (New National Gallery) were some of the places where the film was shot. Filming also took place at the Bode Museum, Spree River, Bahnhof Friedrichstrasse, and Hauptbahnhof.

The place where the car accident occurs is the Oberbaum Bridge. The Leipzig/Halle Airport at the Schkeuditz, Saxony, was also part of the list of filming locations. Since the film was extensively shot in Berlin, the German public film funds gave financial support to the production of more than $6 million. Berlin, which is the capital city of Germany, has an oceanic climate. Its urban landscapes and interesting architectural structures give the city a character and make it a suitable place for a film shoot.

Some of the major attractions of Berlin are Brandenburg Gate, Berlin Wall Memorial, Reichstag Building, Museum Island, Berlin Cathedral and Berliner Fernsehturm. Films like ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘The Bourne Supremacy’, ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’, ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’, ‘Bridge of Spies’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’ were shot in Berlin.

