Where Was When Calls the Heart Season 8 Filmed?

Set in the early 20th century, ‘When Calls the Heart’ is a drama series that follows Elizabeth Thornton, a single mother. She comes from a prosperous family and wants to become a schoolteacher. When she realizes that she will have to go to a tiny-coal mining town, she is a bit disappointed. Life in Coal Valley, Alberta is rough which is something Elizabeth is not used to. Fortunately, her charming nature helps her become acquainted with the locals soon except for Constable Jack Thornton, who is also a newcomer in the town. Elizabeth’s father uses his influence to make her life better in Coal valley but a tragedy kills 50 miners in a horrifying mining accident. With their husbands dead, the women decide to fill their shoes as the town’s survival becomes increasingly dependent on them.

The vintage vibes of the show are hard to ignore and it might make one wonder where the show might have been filmed. If you are one of those people, we have got you covered!

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Filming Locations

‘When Calls the Heart’ is filmed in British Columbia, Canada. Its mesmerizing coastlines, snow-capped mountains, ski-resorts, and wildlife parks offer an unforgettable glimpse of nature. We investigated more and found out specific shooting locations. Let’s have a look at them.

Langley, British Columbia

The shooting for ‘When Calls the Heart’ is done majorly at the Jamestown Movie Set, Langley, British Columbia. Just a half-hour drive from Vancouver will take you to MacInnes Farm, where the set the located. The shooting for season 8 was done under strict COVID-19 restrictions. The actors were working in groups to limit physical interaction. Moreover, the filming was done mostly outside, so we can expect to see fewer interior shots in the upcoming season. With social distancing and masks on sets (except for actors) the shooting was wrapped up in November 2020.

The MacInnes Farm has been a prominent shooting location in British Columbia in the last two decades. Over 100 movies have been filmed there in just the last ten years. It caught the eyes of the producers of ‘Scary Movie 4’ when they were scouting for a location in the mid-2000s. Ever since then more and more movies have come to Jamestown Movie Set for filming. Some of the well-known movies and tv shows that have filmed there include, ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Timeless’, ‘The Book of Beasts’, ‘Beyond Sherwood Forest’ ‘Riverdale’ and many more.

It is interesting that it was Kevin MacInnes who initially reached out to the creator of the show Michael Landon Jr, the creator of the show to tell him about the set through email. It was those emails that made Michael Landon Jr visit the set himself along with the co-creator Brian Bird in 2012.

