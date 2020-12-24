The action-packed superhero film, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is the sequel to ‘Wonder Woman.’ It follows Diana Prince, AKA Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as she stands up to Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), with help from her love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Set in 1984, against the backdrop of the Cold War, the film takes us to some surreal locations, ranging from big cities to lush green meadows, waterfalls, and sea cliffs. The DC Extended Universe film impresses the viewers with its stunning visuals. Naturally, fans must want to know where this film was shot. Here is everything we know!

Wonder Woman 1984 Filming Locations

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was filmed in England, Wales, the USA, and Spain. Director Patty Jenkins was keen on using real locations as much as possible so that the action felt more rooted in reality. Principal photography was carried out from June 13, 2018, to December 22, 2018, under the working title ‘Magic Hour.’ Additional filming took place in July 2019 and concluded in August. Let us take you through the details!

Hertfordshire, England

Various scenes were shot at the Warner Brothers Studios located at Warner Drive, Leavesden in Hertfordshire. The 200 acres studio complex is also known as Leavesden Studios and is famous as the filming location for the ‘Harry Potter’ films. It has 16 stages, including a stage-based water tank and more than 100 acres of the backlot, which offers a variety of surfaces and terrain.

A few stunt sequences were also filmed at the Bovingdon Airfield. Since the film did not get permission to shoot at the actual Oval Office in Washington, D.C., the interiors of that part of the White House were recreated at the studio. Heydon Grange Golf & Country Club was another location that was used for filming.

London, England

Several sequences were shot in different parts of London, such as Royal College of Physicians, Hyde Park, Savoy Hotel, Torrington Square, Regent’s Park, Boston Manor Park, and St. Andrew’s Place. Imperial War Museum in Duxford and Legal & General House in Surrey also served as filming locations.

Wonder Woman 1984 being filmed this week. Here's a non-spoiler photo. The hard-working crew spent all night setting up the location. I can report that the film looks wonderfully 1980s. #WW84 #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/qU4Wu095eT — Darren Ross (@dazzaross) September 2, 2018

Snowdonia National Park, Wales

Snowdonia National Park is known for its pristine beauty. Action sequences for this film were shot at Swallow Falls that join the waters of Afon Llugwy. The dramatic falls, surrounded by a wooded area, is one of the most visited tourist attractions. For filming, a temporary bridge was built across the water, and tents were set up nearby for the team.

Washington, D.C.

You may recognize The Watergate Hotel, which can be spotted from Diana’s apartment in the film. A significant portion of the movie is shot at The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Some of the recognizable landmarks that feature in the film include the U.S. Capitol, DAR Constitution Hall, Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, National Air and Space Museum, and the Lincoln Memorial. Scenes were also shot at Georgetown, Penn Quarter, National Mall, and McPherson Square.

I was so thrilled to work w. Kristen Wiig,I knew she is super funny and talented but I had no idea we would have such an instant powerful connection.She made every day on set so much fun,made me laugh until I cried & made this whole experience so special to me.I love you Krissy! pic.twitter.com/Lg4oy1uIJ8 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 9, 2020

Alexandria, Virginia

The Landmark Mall, which shut down in 2017, was where the mall scenes were shot. It was transformed to look like a mall from the 1980s as the set designers did up 65 stores using period merchandise, vintage-style cash registers, and seller’s notebooks. Since the action in the film takes place over three floors, the team had to get the details right, including the names of the stores, light fixtures, and signs in the mall’s walkway.

Fortunately, the escalators, elevators, and the plumbing in the bathrooms were still functional, which was a huge help. A few scenes were also filmed at Georgetown in the Northumberland County of Virginia.

Canary Islands, Spain

Scenes in Themyscira are one of the most visually appealing parts of the film. The mountainous race path where a young Diana competes with the Amazons was filmed in Tenerife, while the stadium sequences of the Amazon Games was shot in Fuerteventura.

Scenes with the sand dunes were also filmed in Fuerteventura at Parque Natural de Corralejo. Parque Holandés, El Jablito in La Oliva, and Jandía Natural Park also served as filming locations.

Almeria, Spain

Almeria in Andalusia was extensively used for shooting the scenes that take place in Egypt in the film. Emir Said Bin Abydos’ palace is actually the Alcazaba, which is a fortified complex. Other locations that feature in the movie are Cerro de San Cristobal, Wall of Jayran, and Barranco de la Hoya. Street scenes for Cairo were filmed at Calle Cruces Bajas and Calle Ramon Castilla.

Read More: Best DC Movies of All Time