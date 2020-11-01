‘Yes Man’ is a 2008 comedy film starring Jim Carrey and Zooey Deschanel. The movie revolves around Carl Allen (Carrey) who has closed himself off to any new experiences by constantly saying “no”. He leads a boring life without any trace of excitement. When he realizes the extent of stagnation his life has reached, Carl goes to attend a seminar that challenges people to say “yes” to anything and everything for a year. So that’s what Carl starts doing – he says “yes” to things he previously said “no” to and that leads to some unexpected results at work (he gets a promotion) and outside (new romance blossoms). Hilarity ensues and Carl has some amazing experiences before he starts to realize that always saying “yes” can lead to some very problematic situations as well. If you’re wondering where ‘Yes Man’ was filmed, we’ve got the answers that you’re looking for.

Yes Man Filming Locations

‘Yes Man’ has been predominantly shot in and around Los Angeles, California. Here is a list of specific places where filming was done.

Stage 29, Warner Brothers Burbank Studios

Indoor scenes of the film ‘Yes Man’ were majorly filmed on Stage 29 of Warner Brothers Burbank Studios which is located at 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California.

Former Blockbuster Video store in Eagle Rock

The scene where Carl is buying DVDs was filmed at what used to be a Blockbuster Video store but now is Chase Bank, situated at 2175 Colorado Blvd, in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of L.A.

The Bigfoot Lodge in Glendale

Carl and his friends go to the Bigfoot Lodge in the movie, which is an actual eatery. The place is located at 3172 Los Feliz Blvd, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Park Plaza Apartments in Los Feliz

Carl’s apartment is in Park Plaza apartments, located at 3311 Rowena Avenue, roughly a mile or so from the Bigfoot Lodge.

Hollywood Renaissance Hotel

Carl attends the “Yes” seminar in the early scenes of the film and the seminar is held in the Hollywood Renaissance Hotel which is housed at 1755 N. Highland Ave, in Hollywood.

Elysian Park and the Gas Express Nearby

There is a scene where Carl’s car is out of gas and he is stranded and left to walk a completely empty park at night. The park is Elysian Park and there is a Gas Express station near the park, at 1467 W. Sunset Blvd. This Gas Express station is where Carl meets Allison (Deschanel) for the first time and she gives him a ride to his car on the back of her scooter.

Spaceland Club in Silver Lake District

Carl goes to a club where Allison is performing as the lead singer of a band. The club is called Spaceland Club (in the movie as well) and is located at 1717 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles.

Griffith Park Observatory in Griffith Park

There is a scene where Carl is high on Redbull and goes to meet Allison as she is jogging with a group of people. This scene was shot at the Griffith Park Observatory, located at 2800 E. Observatory Ave on Mount Hollywood.

The Hollywood Bowl

Carl and Allison’s late-night date was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl, the address of which is 2301 N. Highland Ave.

Koreatown

There is a scene in the movie where Carl talks to a man who is standing on the window ledge to jump to his death before Carl convinces him not to do it. This scene was filmed at the Barclay Building at 706 S. Normandie Ave. in Koreatown.

Ontario International Airport

The airport scenes in the film were shot at Ontario International Airport, located about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Lincoln, Nebraska

On a whim, Carl and Allison decide to travel to Nebraska where they visit a telephone museum ( Frank H. Woods Telephone Pioneer Museum at 2047 M Street) and they go skeet shooting as well (Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club, at 4855 N. 48th Street). The two also attend a football game while in Nebraska and that scene was majorly filmed at Memorial Stadium at the University of Nebraska, however, a few shots of the crowd were filmed at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena

The movie returns to California with Carl saying yes to bungee-jumping off the Colorado Street Bridge that’s in Pasadena.

