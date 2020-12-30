‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Sex and the City 2’ follow the four glamorous women who have been friends for years. They stand by each other through thick and thin, all the while staying true to what is important to each of them. Apart from Patricia Field’s magic that has the world gushing about the uber fashionable wardrobes of the four women, the locations seen in the film add to the glamour quotient. Naturally, you must want to know where both these movies were filmed. We’ve got you covered!

Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 Filming Locations

‘Sex and the City’ was filmed in New York City, whereas ‘Sex and the City 2’ was filmed in New York City and Morocco. So, without further ado, let us take you through the details!

New York City

‘Sex and the City’ was primarily filmed in New York City. Although a good portion was filmed in and around Manhattan, a few sequences were also filmed in Steiner Studios and Silvercup Studios. Steiner Studios is located at 15 Washington Avenue in Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn. It occupies 760,000 square feet of land and comprises 30 sound stages with additional support space for wardrobe areas, office space, hair and make-up, set dressing, and prop storage.

The main property of Silvercup Studios is located at 42-22 22nd Street, Long Island City. It also has two other locations- one on 34-02 Starr Avenue, Long Island City, and the other at 295 Locust Avenue, the Bronx. Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) house is filmed at 66 Perry Street in Greenwich Village. Big’s apartment in Upper East Side is actually the Penthouse Piano Suite of Hotel Giraffe on 365 Park Avenue South. This is not the only hotel to serve as a filming location since the other locations include the Four Seasons Hotel, The London NYC Hotel, and The Carlyle Hotel.

Having breakfast at The Plaza! And once again SATC 2 is filming outside! — nicolepeltonfletcher (@nicolepelton) September 9, 2009

Various scenes were filmed in recognizable locations in NYC such as Christie’s Auction House, Modern 9 at Museum of Modern Art, New York Public Library, Kings County Supreme Court, Lenox Hill Hospital, Conde Nast Building, Tiffany & Co., Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, and Bryant Park. You may also recognize some well-known stores and restaurants such as Lumi Restaurant, Buddakan, Mercer Kitchen, Diane von Furstenberg, Good World Bar & Grill, Raoul’s Restaurant, and Duane Reade.

The scenes set in New York in ‘Sex and the City 2’ were also filmed in the city. We see a few more additions to the long list of New York City locations such as Grand Army Plaza, Bergdorf Goodman Store, Clearview Cinemas Ziegfeld, and The Empire Hotel. We also see Carrie’s new apartment at 5th Avenue and East 84th Street in Manhattan. The neighborhood of Chelsea is also seen.

Los Angeles, California

‘Sex and the City’ also shot the beach house scenes in Malibu, Los Angeles. A private villa in Malibu stands in for the Mexican resort where Carrie and Big were supposed to go on their honeymoon.

Marrakesh, Morocco

A significant portion of ‘Sex and the City 2’ was filmed in Morocco, which stands in for Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi airport where the ladies arrive is actually the Menara International Airport in Marrakesh. Several sequences were filmed around the Djemaa el Fna square, a marketplace in Marrakesh’s old city. A sizeable portion of the film was shot at Amanjena Hotel and the Sahara Palace Marrakech Hotel. Other sequences were also filmed at the seaside town of Sidi Kaouki and the oasis town of Erfoud, near Merzouga. It is in the Sahara Desert region and the latter city is known for sand dunes that even reach up to 350 meters.

Funny how Marrakech was a stand in for Abu Dhabi in SATC 2. Seeing the airport and the souks totally brought me back to my time in Morocco — Christina M. Tapper ✨ (@Tapperific) May 29, 2010

