There are many legendary basketball players and a lot goes on in the lives of those who play the passionate sport. ‘Basketball Wives’ is a reality TV series that gives an insight into the personal lives of the celebrity wives who are, more often than not, all about sass and drama! Since 2010, VH1 has been showcasing to the world the lives of these wives, fiancées, girlfriends, or even those who have been romantically linked to a handful of professional players. As the show returns for its 9th season, we have brought to you all the deets about their husbands along with their current relationship status!

Shaunie and Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is a former professional basketball player who played for six teams over his 19-year-long career in the NBA. He now works as a sports analyst on the postgame show ‘Inside the NBA’ broadcast on TNT. Shaunie and Shaquille tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed four children during the course of their marriage. His wife sought to divorce the first time in 2007 but due to “irreconcilable differences,” finally parted ways in 2009 after filing for the divorce the second time.

Malaysia and Jannero Pargo

The former pro basketball player, Jannero Pargo, is now an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA. In the summer of 2017, he competed for the $2 million cash prize in The Basketball Tournament on ESPN as a part of the “A Few Good Men” team. Despite the loss, he was named the assistant coach for the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League the same year before mentoring the Portland-based team in 2019. Malaysia and Jannero Pargo tied the knot in 2006 and had been living in Riverwoods, Illinois since 2009 before parting ways in 2012. Malaysia found herself in a much better place after finally getting divorced in 2015. The former couple share three children between them.

Chad Johnson and Evelyn Lozada

Chad Johnson is a former American football wide receiver, popularly one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers of the 2000s, and owns nearly every Bengals receiving record. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 before being released in 2017. Johnson (Ochocinco) started dating Lozada at the beginning of 2010 and proposed to her by November of the same year. The two got married on July 4, 2012, but on August 11, Florida police arrested him on a charge of domestic battery. Their divorce got finalized on September 19, 2012, but his courtroom misdemeanor got him into more trouble.

Doug and Jackie Christie

The much-respected Doug Christie is a retired professional basketball player who played 15 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He then became the Sacramento Kings’ popular shooting guard, eventually recognized as the league’s best defender. Doug now works as a commentator for the same California-based team on NBC Sports California. He got married to Jackie, the future mother of his three children, on July 8, 1993, and the two have been together ever since. The couple quirkily but adorably remarries each year on their wedding anniversary and celebrate their union in a lavish ceremony.

Eric and Jennifer Williams

Eric Williams professionally played basketball in the NBA from 1995 to 2007 and has made numerous appearances on ‘Basketball Wives’ from its debut season to season 4. Despite playing in the league for 12 seasons, he reportedly declared himself homeless in 2014. Eric and Jennifer were together for 10 years and married for three (2007-2010). The relationship suffered a handful of infidelities but never got physically abusive until he threw water into her face to “cast a demon” out of her on national television. Shortly after, she felt so humiliated by the incident that she filed for divorce and the two parted ways for good.

Thomas and Kristen Scott

Thomas Scott is a former pro basketball coach and brought his 7 years of experience in the NBA to co-found “You Ball Training,” the academy that has coached world-class sportspersons and athletes. He kick-started his career in 2006 as video coordinator with the New Orleans Hornets and served on the coaching staff of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. By 2013, he became the lead assistant coach for the N.B.A. Development Leagues Canton Charge. Thomas, the son of NBA legend, Byron Scott, married Kristen in 2012 and has fathered a daughter, Kenzi, with her.

Kwame Alexander and Ogom “OG” Chijindu

Kwame Alexander is an professional basketball player who plays overseas and has earned national recognition after an impressive throw-down dunk against Cal State Stanislaus. It landed him on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Day on Valentine’s Day, being the second-best on that list. In August 2016, he was signed with BC Nokia in Finland but was released in October after playing only three games. Alexander last played for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). He and OG have been dating for years now and have solid plans to walk down the aisle and have children of their own in the near future.

Lance Stephenson and Feby Torres

Lance Stephenson, named Mr. New York Basketball after his senior year in high school, has played with the Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota. The pro basketball player joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and signed with the Liaoning Flying Leopards from the Chinese Basketball Association in 2019. Stephenson had previously dated Torres and shares two children with her. They welcomed their first baby 9 years ago and the second one 3 years later. The duo eventually broke up but Feby felt the pressing need to sue her children’s father for more child support in July 2015.

Kenny Anderson and Tami Roman

Kenny Anderson is a retired basketball player who professionally played point guard for 15 years, starting from 1991 to 2006, majorly in the NBA. In 2018, he was hired as the head basketball coach for Fisk University. Despite earning $63 million during his NBA career, he filed for bankruptcy in 2005. Anderson is a father of 8 children by 5 women. He married Tami Roman on August 26, 1994, and fathered two daughters from their union. The couple failed to maintain a healthy relationship and got divorced in February 2001.

