Every group has had its strong performers, and Banana is definitely someone to watch out for. The Group B participant has breezed through the initial stages of ‘The Masked Singer‘ Season 3. Starting off with an Elvis Presley song, Banana’s second performance saw him forget the lyrics for a bit.

However, that has not deterred our performer. With a good voice and a stellar stage presence, Banana has won over the panelists and viewers. Meanwhile, the clue packages have also been intriguing enough to keep us guessing. As Banana faces off against other champions in the ‘Super Nine’, one hopes to see more of the performer.

At the same time, you might be curious about who’s behind the mask. We have got the latest clues and guesses right here. However, you should check out the first and second clue packages, from Banana, to see if anything jumps out at you.

Clues About Banana:

Banana’s clue package immediately addresses his shortcomings, where he forgets half the lyrics during his second performance. However, he says he’s having the time of his life. Banana says, “I’m loving performing as the Banana. Last week, I had a little setback. My memory isn’t what it used to be, but I’m a real driven banana.”

We hear from Banana’s kids, presumably, whose faces are hidden. They tell us how Banana taught the kids to drive with the help of Go-karts. The kids say that Banana would do anything to see them smile. Although he’s been through heartburn in his life, Banana takes things with a smile.

Furthermore, we learn that the performer chose the Banana costume because the kids wanted to see him in it. Banana performs Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me”, and gives Jenny a bracelet as an extra clue. The bracelet reads “Nineties Love”. You can check out the clue package below.

Guesses About Banana:

We’ve said it before, and we will say it again. Banana is likely to be Bret Michaels, who used to be the frontman of Poison. Fans have mostly picked up on Banana’s voice and body language. Among the clues seen is a cowboy hat, which is obviously part of Bret’s iconic look.

A pufferfish is also shown. This had thrown off fans, who guessed it might be Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish. However, it is much more likely that the pufferfish is a tangential clue, and we should focus on the fact that it is a poisonous creature.

The blue dog collar is a reference to Bret’s Pets Rock company. He also has two daughters, so the final clue package adds up as well. On that note, the final package also mentions the hard times that Banana has gone through. This might refer to many of Bret’s health problems, including a stroke, heart surgery, and a near-fatal brain hemorrhage. He has also had a recent skin cancer diagnosis.

Since Poison managed to rock the scene from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, the bracelet to Jenny also makes sense. You can check out a tweet below, where a fan is pretty convinced that Michaels is wearing the Banana outfit.

Banana 100% Bret Michaels — Sandy criscione (@criscione6sandy) April 1, 2020

Despite the overwhelming odds, the internet is a diverse place, and a fan has thrown Bill Engvall’s name as a guess. The fan has argued that Bret is not likely to forget the lyrics to ‘Achy Breaky Heart’. Furthermore, the fan has interpreted the blue-collar to mean Blue Collar Comedy.

Since Engvall also has daughters, part of the clue package makes sense. The fan has further iterated that Engvall has been through pain, too, since he lost his father recently. You can check out the tweet below.

Its @billengvall Do you people honestly think Bret Michaels is gonna forget the words to a song as popular as achy breaky heart was? Yeah bill also lost his dad recently. He has daughters. Blue collar, heres your sign. And a banana is comedy y'all — JWesleyWimberly🇺🇸️‍🌈 (@JMisery) April 1, 2020

For now, Bret Michaels remains the most solid guess, but an unmasking will put all doubts to bed.

