Season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’ has already been packed with some rather fabulous and entertaining performances, and we also met the contestants of Group C for the first time in episode 5. The one who stood out prominently was Broccoli, with his green and orange costume and a powerful stage presence. Did you feel the same way about him too? Do you also want to know who could be behind the mask? Well, don’t worry, because we have got your back.

Clues About Broccoli

In the clues video, Broccoli is seen on a social media platform that duplicates TikTok. He gives instructions about his new dance challenge. Following this, he is seen lounging next to the pool, and a can of soup is present at the forefront. There are two puppies as well. He states that he got a break in the entertainment industry because of a contest. He has worked with the biggest artists and says, “It ain’t easy being a kid rolling with the O.G.s.”

Visually speaking, many other food and vegetable motifs reoccur throughout the video. Three mariachis also make an appearance on the screen. Towards the end, we see a car wash that is called “Salad Spinner Carwash.” There is a yellow luxury car that has the license plate “LD1ESMN” that is making use of the service. Finally, Broccoli is seen on a swing.

Guesses About Broccoli

While there are some rather intriguing theories about Broccoli’s identity, we think that the man behind the mask is Paul Anka. Firstly, the singer is extremely fit at 79, and he attributes this to a healthy lifestyle. (A nod to his costume, perhaps?) Secondly, if you’re an active user of TikTok, you may have come across a version of his song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” on the platform when COVID started. (This social-distancing rendition is called “Take Your Head Off His Shoulder”). Plus, there are multiple videos in which you can hear a remix as well.

Then, there is the can of soup that kickstarted Broccoli’s career. Interestingly, Paul Anka collected soup labels for three months for a Campbell’s soup contest. For his efforts, he won a trip to New York, following which, his music career eventually took flight. The two dogs we see in the clues video could be referencing his hit song, ‘Puppy Love.’ Apart from this, the 50s heartthrob performed with music legends such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Frankie Lymon, and Chuck Berry, and he has spoken about his rise to success (as a teenager) on multiple occasions as well.

@MaskedSingerFOX I think Broccoli is Paul Anka. Phrasing & how he ended the song was pure Paul Anka. https://t.co/ILUYcvfDmo — missadebba (@DebbieA76781230) October 29, 2020

The license plate could be referencing Paul Anka’s heartthrob status from back in the day. According to his website, he was a junior associate of Sinatra. The singer also released ‘Amigos,’ which is a Spanish-language album. Furthermore, he also wrote ‘A Mi Manera’ in 1969, a song that is beautifully recreated by mariachi bands today. The evidence, we think, points strongly to the fact that Paul Anka is a compelling choice.

In the episode, Broccoli sang “House is Rockin’/Whole Lotta Shakin Going On” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jerry Lee Lewis. You can check out a video of Paul Anka singing the same song in a very similar fashion on YouTube. Plus, Broccoli did say that he was giving a tribute to the classics that night. It also seems as though the voice belongs to a more experienced singer. The motifs that point to a younger pop-culture idol or influencer could just be a form of misdirection.

Read More: Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer?