Grant Imahara tragically passed away at the age of 49 due to a sudden brain aneurysm. The electrical engineer, and robotcist, is best known for hosting the popular science series, ‘MythBusters,’ and later Netflix’s ‘White Rabbit Project.’ His partner, Jennifer Newman, shared a heart-touching message on Twitter, saying, “I haven’t found the words. I don’t know if I’ll be able to. I lost a part of my heart and soul today. He was so generous and kind, so endlessly sweet and so loved by his incredible friends. I feel so lucky to have known him, to have loved & been loved by him. I love you, honey.” See it below.

So, who is Jennifer Newman, and how long has she been with Grant Imahara?

Jennifer Newman and Grant Imahara Relationship:

Jennifer and Grant are both costume and prop designers, so the two bonded rather quickly. Newman has been Grant’s girlfriend for a long time. However, he proposed to her in 2016, at Clifton’s Cafeteria in downtown L.A. In a style typical to Grant, he pulled off a gutsy move by inviting 250 guests who thought they were there for Jennifer’s birthday party. He proposed with a vintage 1.56-carat sparkler Grant, found at an antique dealer’s store in San Francisco. Jennifer reportedly said to TMZ, “F*** yeah!” to the $20,000 ring. Grant celebrated the engagement on Twitter with a simple message, which you can see below.

Jennifer, on the other hand, made a lengthier post about 2016 and how Grant impacted her life, while also looking forward to the future. See her post here.

Notably, despite being together for a long time, Jennifer and Grant did not tie the knot.

Who is Jennifer Newman?

Jennifer Newman describes herself as a “Costume designer, wardrobe wrangler, mac & cheese enthusiast, air shark pilot, cat lady.” Newman is not just a prop and costume designer but has ventured to act as well. Some of her memorable performances have been in ‘There Will Be Brawl,’ ‘Batgirl: Spoiled,’ and ‘The Death and Return of Superman.’ Most recently, Newman was the costume designer in ‘Emerson Heights,’ a love story.

Her fascination for props in the movie industry is evident in this sweet photo she shares with Grant. See it below.

Newman loves her job, which is evident in the post below. The costume designer says that she feels in her element and seems to be having fun on set.

Both Grant and Newman have had their careers to focus on, but they’ve lived a life of happiness and shared interests. Newman and Grant seem to have found the perfect balance between their professional and personal lives. Naturally, Jennifer is heartbroken at losing her long time partner. One must respect her privacy and give her space and time to grieve and heal. One thing is for sure, Grant Imahara’s demise has left a hole that cannot be filled. [Cover Image Courtesy: Jennifer Newman/Instagram]

