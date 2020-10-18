A former cheerleader returns to her deadly alma mater and triggers a series of murders in Lifetime Channel’s ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?’ Directed by Jeff Hare, this made-for-TV whodunit follows Elliette Oliver, a former cheerleader, as she returns to her high school as the new teacher. Ten years ago, Elliette was almost killed by a serial killer who had also murdered her fellow cheer squad members.

Now, shortly after Ellie’s return to her old school, the murderous attacks on cheerleaders start again. Figuring out that Ellie is the common denomination in both the series of murders – ten years back and at present – she sets about finding the killer before being targeted again. Curious to know where ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ was filmed and who is in the cast? You’ve come to the right place!

Who is Killing the Cheerleaders Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?’ was completed during the coronavirus lockdown, with all the proper social distancing precautions in place. The cast and crew were quarantined before, during, and after production. Filming took place entirely on location in various towns in Georgia. Here are the specific filming details!

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?’ was majorly filmed in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Also known as Hollywood of the South, Atlanta is a hotspot for filming TV shows and movies. Some of the biggest TV shows to be filmed in Atlanta are ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and ‘Teen Wolf.’ And that’s not even it!

Atlanta has also served as the filming location for several MCU films like ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Spiderman: Homecoming,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War’, and ‘Black Panther’ (to name a few). Some other big banner movies filmed in Atlanta are ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘Venom,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle,’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’

Sharpsburg, Georgia

Sharpsburg is a small town in Coweta County, Georgia. Mostly, this sleepy little town is known as the filming location for ‘The Walking Dead.’

Newnan, Georgia

Quite a few scenes in the movie ‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ were filmed in the city of Newnan, Georgia. It is also the shooting location for ‘Zombieland,’ ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,’ ‘The Founder,’ and ‘Insatiable.’

Decatur, Georgia

‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ was also partially filmed in the city of Decatur in DeKalb County, northeast from Atlanta. This city is usually not a popular filming location but is rather known for its museums and historical significance.

Who is Killing the Cheerleaders Cast

‘Who is Killing the Cheerleaders’ features Australian actress Ella Cannon playing the lead role of Ellie. Cannon is best known for playing Rachel in ‘iZombie.’ Also starring in this thriller film are Austin Freeman (‘Paradise Lost,’ ‘The Walking Dead’), and Summer Madison (‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’, ‘American Soul’). The supporting cast includes names like Kayla Fields, Grace Patterson, Nick Clark, Cedric Greenway, and Greg Corbett.

