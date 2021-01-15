Touted as real-life ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ Netflix’s new reality show ‘Bling Empire’ follows a group of wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American Los Angeles residents as they go about their day-to-day lives, giving us a glimpse of their affluent lifestyle and dramatic encounters. Apart from pulling at the heartstrings and providing sheer entertainment, the one thing that this series also succeeds at is showing that sometimes, more money really does come with more problems. However, how the cast members handle their issues, especially Kim Lee, is commendable. So now, let’s find out more about her personal life!

Who Is Kim Lee?

As one of the biggest DJs in East Asia, Kim Lee, has a tough exterior. Yet, as we see in the series, she also has a soft side and is still learning how to say sorry to not just others but also herself. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the French-Vietnamese descendant is always Instagram ready and has a mother, Kimmy, who supports her. In fact, Kimmy pushes her to show more skin in her photos and build a reliable brand for herself so as to be as independent as possible.

Kim’s step-father, whom she considers to be as good as a real one, Daniel Segal, a screenwriter, producer, and novelist himself, is the same towards her. Kim Lee is also a model who made her runway debut in 2006, walking for Emanuel Ungaro and Martin Grant in Paris, France. From there, she made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has also appeared as the lead in the music video for Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown.”

Apart from that, Kim has also appeared in other music videos for artists like Usher, Flo Rida, and Lupe Fiasco. Also known as the Asian Kim Kardashian, Kim Lee had a feature in ‘The Hangover Part II’ and was once a member of the DJ duo Kimkat, alongside Katrina Nova. Now, the 32-year-old LA resident, who placed #1 on FHM’s Sexiest Women Asia, is the host of ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Asia.

Who Is Kim Lee Dating?

From the looks of Kim Lee’s social media accounts, it appears as if she is currently single. The pianist mostly sticks to posting about her work as a model and musician on there, but when she does share something personal, it’s usually with her friends, never a potential love interest. Towards the end of ‘Bling Empire,’ we did see her develop a sweet connection with co-star Kevin Kreider, also a model, but it seems like they have chosen to remain just friends.

Plus, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim apparently didn’t even venture out to find a romantic partner. In an interview with Numéro Magazine, when she was asked what the highlight of 2020 was for her, she said, “Highlight of the year for me is being home more with my family and doing a lot of self-care which I never really had time to do and really focus on other important things in my life.” So that makes it pretty clear that Kim is content with where she is in her life right now, with the only thing that she misses being performing.

