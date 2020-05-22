Maya Vander has been a fan-favorite cast member of ‘Selling Sunset’ ever since it was released. Not only is she ambitious and hard-working, but she also has a no-nonsense attitude, without ever being rude or disrespectful. Following a group of high-profile female realtors working in The Oppenheim Group, the series has a perfect blend of drama and cat fights, with interesting and glamorous characters, that makes the whole thing addictive for us to watch.

As one of the busy realtors working in The Oppenheim Group, Maya seems to be the only one who has found the secret to perfectly balance her family life and her successful professional life. Her family life was one of the core topics in season one as she is not only married but is making it work long-distance. Now that she has started a family as well, you must be curious to know more about her husband, right?

Who Is Maya Vander’s Husband?

Maya has been very careful not to reveal her husband’s name; in fact, even though she posts about him quite freely on Instagram, she has never once used his name, she just refers to him as “my husband.” The truth is their relationship was not always long-distance. Her husband was living with her in Los Angeles, California, but he moved to Miami when he got a job at Brickell, which he just couldn’t refuse. Since then, the married couple has been traveling back and forth to see each other and to start a family.

When her husband moved to Miami, Maya knew that she would be spending a lot of her time there as well, so she also became a licensed realtor in Florida and is working for Douglas Elliman Real Estate while also keeping her job in Los Angeles. Their relationship didn’t come without any troubles though, of course, the long-distance put a strain on it, but the hardest part came when she had suffered two miscarriages when they had been trying to have kids for a while.

Fortunately, Maya and her husband came out of the situation better because of it and even decided not to give up trying. And look at them now, they’re still together, they welcomed a baby boy by the name of Aiden last year and are currently expecting another baby.

Even though they are parents now, they still make time for each other and for romance. She gives us a glimpse into her private life on her Instagram, so make sure to follow her there to get your fill of her adorable date night and family photos. The Israeli women’s ambition and dedication towards both her work and her family, makes us root for her happiness every step of the way.

