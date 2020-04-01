As far as singing competitions go, ‘The Masked Singer‘ presents a unique setup. Here, the enjoyment does not just come from the performances, but the thrill of guessing the identities of the celebrities, who are onstage. Now that we are past the group stages, and headed towards the ‘Super 9’, we should turn our attention to Night Angel.

She is someone who has impressed and confused us, to an equal extent. While many are still left wondering what a Night Angel might be, there is no doubt about Night Angel’s vocal prowess. Curious to find out the latest clues and guesses surrounding the character? We have got you covered in that regard.

Moreover, you should check out the first and second clue package, to see if anything jumps out at you.

Clues about Night Angel:

In the new clue package, Night Angel states that she’s been performing since she was a teenager. We learn that it was important for Night Angel to graduate, even though she was performing. Her friend tells us that “She’s always stayed true to herself despite the fame that’s come her way.” We also learn from her school friend, that Night Angel missed prom, as she was busy chasing her dreams.

She also had to choose between her graduation ceremony and a career opportunity. The performer tells us that she’s always had ‘faith’. We also see a rotary phone in the clue package. Night Angel manages to amaze us with a rendition of “Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

After her performance, she has a clue for Jenny, where she refers to ‘good times’, and refers to Jenny’s show. You can see Night Angel’s clue package below.

Guesses about Night Angel:

Despite the intriguing outfit, we’ve maintained that Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ (RHOA). The latest clue package just makes us want to double down on this deduction. Night Angel’s statement about faith ties in with the importance of faith to Kandi, after her fiance passed away.

Similarly, the clues about balancing school-life and career, also tie in with Kandi, whose journey began in high school. Kandi joined Xscape as a teen and appeared in ‘Teen Summit’ when she was 15 years old. The rotary phone has managed to bamboozle quite a few viewers.

However, the clue is tangential here. Since the phone is off the hook, it could refer to Xscape’s second album, “Off the Hook”. Night Angel’s clue to Jenny is likely to refer to the multiple times she was on ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’. You can check out a fan’s tweet below. The netizen is pretty convinced that only Kandi can be behind the mask.

Kandi Burruss is not fooling anyone on Masked Singer as the Night Angel!#MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/EWZJQjveUC — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) March 30, 2020

Another guess doing the rounds is that Brandy is behind the mask. After all, Brandy can sing, and an attentive fan has also picked up some clues. Night Angel’s first clue package mentions ‘The Boy is Mine’, which is a song by Brandy and Monica. Moreover, Night Angel mentions sitting up in her room, which is a line from her song, “Waiting to Exhale”.

Lastly, Night Angel’s clue packages have also made a reference to building an empire. Many take this to mean ‘Empire‘, the popular Fox series. Since Brandy’s appeared on the show, some fans are convinced Night Angel is this singer-songwriter. Check out a tweet, supporting this theory, below.

Some have also guessed that Taraji P. Henson might be Night Angel since she’s a central character in ‘Empire’. However, we feel that Kandi fits the bill, better. The clue about building an empire is quite literal and not a reference to the Fox series. However, only time will tell whether this deduction is accurate.

