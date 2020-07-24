‘Dateline’ on NBC sheds light on the horrific murder of Roberto Ayala. On July 16, 2011, he was killed in front of his son. A bomb exploded in a rice field, as Ayala was adjusting the irrigation pump. Titled “Family Business,” the episode shows how the murder took place against the backdrop of the Moore family saga. Ayala worked at the Moore Brothers Farm, where he was trusted by brothers Arlan and Roger. At the same time, their sons, Peter and Paul, respectively, hated Ayala.

The two felt Roberto received more respect than them. Peter was more vocal, but Paul built the bomb that killed him. Roger, Paul’s father, got tied up in a civil suit brought by Ayala’s wife, where she alleged that he must have been aware or should have been aware of Paul’s malice and past criminal activities. Ultimately, the Ayala family was awarded $20 million. So, here’s everything you need to know about Roger Moore.

Who is Roger Moore?

Roger is Paul’s father. In fact, the incarcerated man’s full name is Paul Roger Moore, as a sign of respect to his father. Roger, along with his brother, Arlan, used to own Moore Brothers Farm in Colusa, California. Unfortunately, Arlan passed away, leaving Roger to handle the affairs.

What is Roger Moore’s Net Worth?

Moore is the owner of the Moore Brothers Farm. While it might sound like a humble title, Roger is seemingly quite well off. We know that his farm has rice fields and walnut orchards. Furthermore, the trial brought to light that Roger’s enterprise had several vehicles and machinery, which employees like Roberto were allowed to take for personal use. On top of that, Roger surely had the resources to ensure everyone was looked after.

One of Paul’s complaints was that Peter got an air-conditioned cab, while he drove the tractor, simply because he was unbearable to work with, otherwise. Considering the ability to spring the money for such luxuries, Roger is definitely quite loaded. During the civil lawsuit, it came to light that the Moore brothers receive millions in government agricultural subsidies. From 1995-2014, they received grants worth $2.1 million. While Moore’s exact net worth as of 2020 is unknown, he must be worth millions.

Where is Roger Moore Now?

Roger’s exact whereabouts as of 2020 remain unknown. Information is scarce, especially since Moore does not seem to have any social media presence. However, we have been able to discern that he is currently at Colusa, and is a pillar of the community. In 2019, the board of supervisors of Colusa met. There were talks of Moore being reappointed to supervise the Sacramento River Fire Protection District, from November 16, 2019, to November 15, 2023.

Read More: Where is Paul Moore Today?