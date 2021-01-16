Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off Phase 4 with the mind-boggling first two episodes of ‘WandaVision,’ a new series that premiered on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. In the show, Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) and Vision have just moved to a small town named Westview and are trying to fit in with the suburban neighborhood while also attempting to keep their superpowers hidden.

The first episode plays like a 1950s sitcom (in the style of ‘I Love Lucy’), and the second one plays like a 1960s tv show (very much like ‘Bewitched’). Right from the onset, MCU fans can tell something is very wrong even if Wanda and Vision themself don’t seem to realize it initially. But as the story moves forward, our heroes begin to clock in on the strangeness of their situation. The biggest clue that Wanda and Vision are trapped somewhere comes when a voice on the radio tries to contact Wanda. If you’re curious to know who the disembodied voice on the radio belongs to, we have a theory. There are SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is the Radio Voice in WandaVision?

In the second episode of ‘WandaVision,’ as Wanda is talking with the neighborhood “queen bee,” Dottie, a radio suddenly starts emitting a voice that addresses Wanda directly and asks her repeatedly, “Who is doing this to you?” Ultimately, the voice fails to make a longer connection, and Wanda (along with the audience) is left wondering who it was on the radio and what did they mean. The first, rather unlikely theory that comes to mind is that maybe it’s one of the other Avengers, trying to desperately locate Wanda. The voice on the radio could belong to Scott Lang, Bruce Banner, or even Sam Wilson or Bucky Barnes. However, the second theory is more plausible.

Thanks to keen-eyed viewers, this second theory makes more sense. Because of a Disney+ slip up (or maybe it was intentional?), we now know that a character is listed in the Spanish credits (they roll after the English credits) who does not make a physical appearance in the episode and could only be the voice on the radio – Agent Woo. Who’s Agent Woo, you ask? Most likely, it’s a reference to Agent Jimmy Woo, who is a former S.H.I.E.L.D operative who later joins the FBI and is in charge of making sure Scott Lang does not break the terms of his house arrest in ‘Antman and the Wasp.’

Randall Park, the actor who plays Jimmy Woo, is already confirmed to make an appearance in 5 out of 9 episodes of ‘WandaVision.’ It could very well mean that, for some reason, Agent Woo is on the lookout for Wanda and Vision and is very close to finding them. Why would Woo be searching for our heroes and who (or what) exactly is keeping them trapped in a vintage sitcom still remains to be seen.

